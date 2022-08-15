Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in Southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas between Friday and Sunday. It’s making fire crews like Northwest fire keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Captain Colt Jackson says he’s ready to respond...
Fronteras Desk
Tucson gears up for a weekend of expected heavy rain with sandbag distribution
The city of Tucson is encouraging community members to come pick up free sandbags in anticipation of a fresh slew of monsoon storms this weekend. The effort is part of an annual city initiative called Operation Splash. Crews are sent out to barricade dip crossings that flood during storms and community members can get sand and sandbags to safeguard structures.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Woolly Fern owners keep vintage fresh
From mid-century modern to gothic home decor, vintage vinyl and little curios, locals can find just about anything at Woolly Fern. The Speedway Boulevard oddity shop — the parent company of Where + When Co. —is home to the macabre as well as refurbished furniture and secondhand home goods.
KOLD-TV
New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
150 sensors across Pima County will alert you on flood waters
Residents can sign up with their address (or a work or school address) and they will be notified if the water level from a sensor nearby reaches a certain level.
SignalsAZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
KOLD-TV
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews rescued 27 students after a Marana Unified School District bus got trapped on a flooded street on Friday, Aug. 19. The Marana USD said the students were from Picture Rocks Elementary and everyone is safe following the incident. Marana USD said the bus...
KOLD-TV
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
Monsoon storms cause damage to Tucson neighborhoods
During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
Nightfall returns to Old Tucson October 6: Know before you go
The 'haunted experience' will open Thursday, Oct. 6 and will run Thursdays through Sundays throughout the month of October, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 30.
arizonasuntimes.com
Blake Masters Speaks on the Importance of Officials Connecting with the Community as RNC Opens Hispanic Community Center in Tucson
The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened a new Hispanic community center in Tucson, Arizona, and Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, who appeared at the center’s opening, spoke with The Arizona Sun Times about the importance of elected officials connecting with their community. “I think people are looking, now more...
fox10phoenix.com
Dramatic water rescue in Tucson after a powerful monsoon storm
25 people were pulled from a low water crossing after getting trapped in Sabino Canyon. FOX 10's Troy Hayden breaks the rescue down frame by frame.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Northwest Tucson area hit by storm
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17. A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be...
azpm.org
New Sierra Vista Council member
The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Marta Messmer to the city council to fill the vacancy left by former mayor-pro-tem Rachel Gray’s resignation. Gray resigned in order to run for mayor of Sierra Vista this November. “We had 11 applicants, four that we...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Twin Peaks roundabout improving traffic flow
A new roundabout is changing traffic flow for the better at the intersection of Twin Peaks and Sandario roads in Marana. The project opened to traffic Aug. 1 and will be fully finished on Aug. 22, Marana town officials said. By that date solar streetlamps will be installed. Solar lamps are necessary because there is no dedicated public electrical access in the area.
