Police chases can be interesting to watch, especially when a regular ol’ police cruiser is pitted against something potent like this supercharged Roush Mustang. The incident in question happened back on October 8, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas when the little pony was clocked going 78 mph in a 65 mph zone. Yeah, he probably would’ve received a nice little ticket, but considering the price of his car we think he could’ve absorbed the expense without much inconvenience. Instead of just taking the hit, the Mustang driver decided instead of do his best impression of the Duke Boys, reaching speeds of up to 178 mph to roast some bacon.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 14 MINUTES AGO