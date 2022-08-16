Read full article on original website
Stereogum
THICK – “Happiness”
Later this week, THICK are releasing their sophomore album, Happy Now. We’ve heard “Loser” and “Tell Myself” off it so far, and today they’re back with one last single, the gleaming and spiky “Happiness.” “This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us,” the band said in a statement. “Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'” Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Gillian Carter – “The Pain Of Being Awake”
A couple of months ago, I saw the long-running, sludged-out Orlando screamo trio Gillian Carter play a DIY show with Infant Island, Amygdala, and Listless. And let me tell you: That shit ruled. The three members of Gillian Carter have that musical-ESP thing going that you can only get if you’ve been in a band with the same people for a long time. They also looked like swamp creatures and repeatedly threw their instruments high in the air. They rocked hard. Now, they’ve got a new album on the way.
Stereogum
Julien Chang – “Time & Place”
In July, Baltimore indie-pop performer Julien Chang announced his sophomore album The Sale, out in November. We’ve heard its lead single “Marmalade,” and now Chang is sharing an ethereal follow-up track, “Time & Place.” It’s also coming with a live video performance shot at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
Stereogum
Röyksopp – “Oh, Lover” (Feat. Susanne Sundfør)
Röyksopp are a few days out from releasing the second part this year’s Profound Mysteries. In the lead-up to sharing Profound Mysteries II, the band has shared “Control” and “Let’s Get it Right” featuring Astrid S. Yesterday, they released another new single called “Oh, Lover” featuring fellow Norwegian Susanne Sundfør, who was previously on Röyksopp’s Profound Mysteries track “If You Want Me.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Nick Hakim – “Happen”
The songwriter Nick Hakim has announced a new album, Cometa, his follow-up to 2020’s Will This Make Me Good. The album was recorded in a bunch of different places — Texas, North Carolina, California, and New York — and reflects Hakim’s experience of falling in love. “I think it’s nice to have love in your life and to have people that are sharing and wanting that,” he said. “It’s my interpretation of a really romantic way to express love in my own way.”
Stereogum
Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Bloody Face After Smashing A Glass On His Forehead Again
On August 13, Machine Gun Kelly wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour in his hometown of Cleveland. Yesterday, he shared some Instagram Story videos of himself gushing blood from his face after the incident. Apparently, he smashed a wine glass over his head during the show, which took place at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Oh my God, Cleveland,” MGK said. “That was fucking insane.”
Stereogum
Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute
Rough times for the ’90s pop-alternative nostalgia market. Last week San Pedro, CA’s Flannel Nation festival, which was to feature a smattering of decent-to-disreputable alternative radio types ranging from Sugar Ray to Soul Asylum to Sponge, was canceled after key performers Everclear, Candlebox, and Filter dropped out. The bands cited logistical shortfalls following a last-minute venue change.
Stereogum
Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More
Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
Stereogum
Sloan – “Scratch The Surface”
Canadian power-pop greats Sloan announced their new album Steady last month. At the same time, they released lead single “Spend The Day.” Today they’re back with single #2. The alternately crunchy and jangly “Scratch The Surface” would sound great on FM rock radio at the height of Cheap Trick, all the way down to the guitar solo that comes ripping out of nowhere just before the two-minute mark. Sloan made a music video for it, too — which they’re calling their first video in decades — but it’s geoblocked in the US, so those of you in the States will have to settle for just music. Both audio and video are available below.
Stereogum
No Devotion – “Repeaters”
Back in 2014, Geoff Rickly, leader of New Jersey arena-screamo greats Thursday, announced that he’d formed a new band called No Devotion. The bands’ other members had all been in Lostprophets, the Welsh nü metal band whose singer Ian Watkins had been sent to prison after the world found out that he was maybe the worst person in the history of the music business, a truly competitive title. No Devotion released one album, 2015’s Permanence, which was a little overshadowed by the circumstances of his release. (Collect Records, the label that Rickly was running at the time, was funded by Martin Shkreli, another not-great guy.) But now No Devotion are once again active, and their second album is on the way.
Stereogum
Mini Trees – “Let Down” (Radiohead Cover)
Mini Trees are a self-described “living room pop” project from LA, led by Lexi Vega and signed to Run For Cover. Last year they released an impressive debut album called Always In Motion, and today they have released an attention-grabbing cover of “Let Down,” the timeless stunner from Radiohead’s OK Computer. Vega does a good job of recapturing the important sonic flourishes of the original while applying a bit of her own vibe, subbing in some bedroom-pop elements while maintaining the song’s grandeur. If, like me, you have an insatiable hunger for any and all Radiohead covers, you’ll want to check it out. But “Let Down” might merit a listen even if you’re agnostic about Thom Yorke and friends, if only for how the song spotlights Vega’s own talent. Listen below.
Stereogum
Armani Caesar – “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” (Feat. Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks)
Two years ago, the Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar released The Liz, her first album for her hometown powerhouse label Griselda Records. Armani is slightly more glamorous and less guttural than her Griselda brethren, but she still fits beautifully into that label’s whole aesthetic, and she can rap just as hard as anyone else. The Liz might’ve gotten a little bit lost in the flood of Griselda releases, but it’s a really good album. Now, Armani Caesar is planning the release of The Liz 2, and she’s just teamed up with a couple of her fellow upstate NY rap greats on a new track.
