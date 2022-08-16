Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Iceage – “Shake The Feeling”
Last we heard from Iceage, the Danish punk-rock group had released their fifth studio album,. , last year. Today, they are announcing a new compilation album called Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021, and it’s out September 23 via Mexican Summer. In tandem with the announcement, Iceage are sharing the title track and a video directed by Alex Cantouris.
Stereogum
Beth Orton – “Friday Night”
Next month, Beth Orton is releasing a new album, Weather Alive, her first in six years. We’ve heard the title track and “Forever Young” from it so far, and today she’s back with another new song, “Friday Night,” alongside news of her first tour dates in half a decade. Here’s how Orton framed it:
Stereogum
Skullcrusher – “They Quiet The Room” & “Quiet The Room”
Last month, Skullcrusher (aka singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine) announced her debut album Quiet The Room would be out in October via Secretly Canadian. At the time, she shared lead single “Whatever Fits Together,” and now we’re getting two more singles: “They Quiet The Room” and “Quiet The Room.” Both are out now and have videos made with creative director Silken Weinberg.
Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour
Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later. Beck will be joined by Ann...
Stereogum
Meat Wave – “What Would You Like Me To Do”
Chicago punk crew Meat Wave have announced their fourth studio album, Malign Hex, out October 14. It comes five years after 2017’s The Incessant and features already-released singles “Ridiculous Car” and “Honest Living.” Today, the band is sharing another album cut called “What Would You Like Me To Do.”
Stereogum
The Brazen Youth – “TL2DU4” (Feat. girlpuppy)
Next month, Connecticut indie rock trio the Brazen Youth will release their new album Eagle, Idaho. The album title has a backstory: The Brazen Youth were touring, taking a day-off stop in a Boise suburb, when they got the call that band member Charles Dahlke’s father had died. They still finished the tour.
Stereogum
Julien Chang – “Time & Place”
In July, Baltimore indie-pop performer Julien Chang announced his sophomore album The Sale, out in November. We’ve heard its lead single “Marmalade,” and now Chang is sharing an ethereal follow-up track, “Time & Place.” It’s also coming with a live video performance shot at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
Stereogum
Indigo Sparke – “Blue”
Last month, Australian folk musician Indigo Sparke announced her sophomore album, Hysteria, which was produced by Aaron Dessner. She’s shared lead single “Pressure In My Chest” from it so far, and today Sparke is back with the album’s second single, “Blue,” which spills out a bunch of worries and anxieties over a simmering five minutes. “This is one of the closest songs to my heart I have ever written,” Sparke said in a statement, continuing:
Stereogum
Tampa’s FYA Fest Unveils Another Sick Hardcore Festival Lineup
In his Let The Roundup Begin column yesterday, my colleague Tom Breihan celebrated LA’s seemingly miraculous Sound And Fury fest. Today, the Tampa hardcore fest FYA has unveiled another impressive lineup. Topping the bill are Life Of Agony, Cold World, Fiddlehead, and Drain. Also on deck: Mindforce, Anxious, Age Of Apocalypse, the Chisel, End It, 200 Stab Wounds, and many more. It’s going down Jan. 7-9 at Glazer JCC in Tampa — pretty sure this is the first 2023(!) festival lineup we’ve posted — and tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 19. Check out the full slate of bands below.
Stereogum
Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More
Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
Stereogum
Matthew E. White Shares Surprise EP Feat. Lonnie Holley & Accompanying Hampton Boyer Short Film
Richmond OG and Spacebomb Records founder Matthew E. White has surprise-released a new EP featuring fellow Virginian Lonnie Holley called Only In America. It provides the soundtrack to Hampton Boyer’s short film of the same name which chronicles US-based police brutality, white supremacy, and systemic racism. White and Holley previously worked together on last year’s joint effort Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection.
Stereogum
Blacklisted Turns 20
If you’re driven to be a truth-teller, you might, at some point, find yourself blacklisted. I’ve only been blacklisted once (that I know of), and it was after I did an interview with a band that went very, very south. I wove what happened into the article — a risk to be sure, and one that was met with both praise and a smidge of industry blacklisting. (In retrospect, it could’ve been way, way worse. But I had never dealt with that at the time, and the whole ordeal made me want to disappear into the nearest cave.) The thing about being blacklisted, though, is that while it absolutely sucks in the moment, it is nonetheless a defining moment. It lets you know who your real friends are, and where you should go moving forward.
Stereogum
Kill The Moonlight
Spoon got big by getting small. On 2001’s Girls Can Tell, the first in a streak of aughts classics that saw the Austin rock band gain exponentially more fans with each new release, “getting small” meant returning to an independent label after a famously ill-fated stint in the majors. As if doubling down, they quickly followed Girls Can Tell with an album that applied a less-is-more approach to the songs themselves. On Kill The Moonlight, released 20 years ago this Saturday, the sounds that aren’t there are as important as the ones that are. You could make an argument that the most significant instrument on the album is the tambourine. Then again, every element feels significant when there are so few of them in the mix, and this is an album that made every last whisper count.
Stereogum
PONY – “Peach”
A year ago, PONY, Toronto resident Sam Bielanski’s great one-woman crunchy alt-pop project, released the debut album TV Baby, and it ruled. Earlier this summer, PONY followed that album with the one-off single “Did It Again,” and that ruled, too. Sam Bielanski also recently joined the voice cast of a new My Little Pony series, and I don’t have too much of a stake in that one, but you have to admire that kind of commitment to wordplay.
Stereogum
Sloan – “Scratch The Surface”
Canadian power-pop greats Sloan announced their new album Steady last month. At the same time, they released lead single “Spend The Day.” Today they’re back with single #2. The alternately crunchy and jangly “Scratch The Surface” would sound great on FM rock radio at the height of Cheap Trick, all the way down to the guitar solo that comes ripping out of nowhere just before the two-minute mark. Sloan made a music video for it, too — which they’re calling their first video in decades — but it’s geoblocked in the US, so those of you in the States will have to settle for just music. Both audio and video are available below.
Stereogum
Holy Fawn – “Void Of Light”
In a few weeks, Holy Fawn, the great heavy shoegaze band from Arizona, will finally release their new LP Dimensional Bleed. It’s the band’s second album, and it’s their first in five years. We’ve already heard the title track and “Death Is A Relief,” and both songs rock. Today, Holy Fawn have shared another strong new song called “Void Of Light.”
Anthrax Tapped Familiar Face to ‘Understudy’ for Their Summer Tour
Post-COVID lockdown touring has provided its fair share of challenges for acts attempting to return to the road, but Anthrax now apparently now have an "understudy" should illness, injury or an unexpected absence strike. And for many Anthrax fans, that face is a familiar one - guitarist Paul Crook. Crook...
AP Week in Pictures: North America
AUGUST 12 - 18, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
EXCLUSIVE: Express Expanding Its Edit Fleet With First Men’s-only Store
Express is expanding its Edit store fleet with the opening of five locations, including the brand’s first men’s-only Express Edit shop. “These stores have been extraordinary in terms of bringing new customers into the brand,” Tim Baxter, chief executive officer of Express, told WWD exclusively, explaining that about half of Express Edit store shoppers are new to the brand; another third are reactivated customers.
Stereogum
Ripped To Shreds – “Reek Of Burning Freedom”
The San Jose band Ripped To Shreds are rising stars in the metal world thanks to their ferocious, electric take on death metal, largely inspired by their experiences as Asian-Americans. They signed to Relapse a year ago, and they’re finally ready to announce their first album for the label, 劇變 (Jubian), is dropping in October. Bandleader Andrew Lee recorded and mixed the album in his home studio; he says the painting of the Taiwanese sea goddess Mazu was inspired by visits to his local temples in Taiwan. “I felt like it was important to have something standing in for Chinese people,” Lee says in a press release, adding that a major driving force behind the band is “to increase the visibility of ABCs [American-born Chinese] in extreme metal by being very blatantly Chinese.”
