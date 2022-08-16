Read full article on original website
Billboard
Here Are the Lyrics to Jelly Roll’s ‘Son of a Sinner’
Jelly Roll scored his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Son of a Sinner” debuted at No. 67 on the chart dated July 16. The song has so far peaked at No. 56. “Sinner” also holds at its No. 7 high on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and jumped to No. 12 for a new peak on Hot Country Songs.
Stereogum
Gillian Carter – “The Pain Of Being Awake”
A couple of months ago, I saw the long-running, sludged-out Orlando screamo trio Gillian Carter play a DIY show with Infant Island, Amygdala, and Listless. And let me tell you: That shit ruled. The three members of Gillian Carter have that musical-ESP thing going that you can only get if you’ve been in a band with the same people for a long time. They also looked like swamp creatures and repeatedly threw their instruments high in the air. They rocked hard. Now, they’ve got a new album on the way.
NME
Circa Waves put the world to rights on surprise new single ‘Hell On Earth’
Circa Waves have made a surprise return with their new single, ‘Hell On Earth’ – you can listen to it below. The song is said to signal “the start of a new era” for the Liverpool band, whose latest album ‘Sad Happy’ came out in early 2020. The track received its first play last night (August 17) on BBC Radio 1.
'He has not passed away, sorry about that!' Lorraine's Ross King left red-faced as he accidentally says Tony Bennett, 96, is dead in TV blunder
Ross King was left red-faced after he accidentally said Tony Bennett was dead in a live TV blunder on Friday morning's Lorraine. The Los Angeles correspondent, 60, mistakenly said 'the late Tony' when speaking about the jazz legend, 96, during his segment. Presenter Ranvir Singh, who is currently filling in...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
'Devastated' Michelle Branch announces split from husband Patrick Carney after three years of marriage: 'The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me'
After three years of marriage, Michelle Branch has split up from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. The 'devastated' singer, 39, said she has had the rug 'completely pulled from underneath' her in a statement announcing her split from Carney, 42, and obtained by People. 'To say that I am totally...
Elton John Played an Instrument on The Hollies’ ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’
Elton John worked on The Hollies' "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother." The song became a hit multiple times in the United Kingdom.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze
The group jammed the soft-rock classic at Judd Apatow's recent benefit concert at LA's Largo club in aid of Victims First. Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.
Brian Wilson Wrote 1 Beach Boys Song While Playing Piano in a Sandbox
Brian Wilson has personal favorite Beach Boys songs, including one that he wrote while in a sandbox. Here's what this songwriter said about 'Surf's Up.'
Chapel Hart Teases Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance
Last month the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart made some serious waves with their America’s Got Talent audition. The ladies performed “You Can Have Him Jolene” and received a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from the judges. That night, they solidified their chance to perform live for the show’s audience. This week, they’re finally getting to take the AGT stage.
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
Sons Of
The Sea and Cake have always radiated an unusual mixture of ease and control. Their balmy chords and sighing vocals may be redolent of lazy Mediterranean afternoons—Campari on ice, old-money sailboats—yet their rhythms remain impeccably unwrinkled. In contrast, Sam Prekop’s solo electronic work has always been playful, restless, maybe even a little bit reckless. Locked away in his home studio, the Chicago musician approaches his modular synthesizers like a genially rumpled Hollywood scientist, lab coat stained with strangely colored chemicals. Haywire arpeggios twitch and jerk; splotchy sounds undulate like cartoon amoebas. Infused with a guileless and inquisitive spirit, Prekop’s music is experimental in the most literal sense: What happens when I push this button?
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Stereogum
Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute
Rough times for the ’90s pop-alternative nostalgia market. Last week San Pedro, CA’s Flannel Nation festival, which was to feature a smattering of decent-to-disreputable alternative radio types ranging from Sugar Ray to Soul Asylum to Sponge, was canceled after key performers Everclear, Candlebox, and Filter dropped out. The bands cited logistical shortfalls following a last-minute venue change.
Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59
Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
Stereogum
Holy Fawn – “Void Of Light”
In a few weeks, Holy Fawn, the great heavy shoegaze band from Arizona, will finally release their new LP Dimensional Bleed. It’s the band’s second album, and it’s their first in five years. We’ve already heard the title track and “Death Is A Relief,” and both songs rock. Today, Holy Fawn have shared another strong new song called “Void Of Light.”
Stereogum
THICK – “Happiness”
Later this week, THICK are releasing their sophomore album, Happy Now. We’ve heard “Loser” and “Tell Myself” off it so far, and today they’re back with one last single, the gleaming and spiky “Happiness.” “This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us,” the band said in a statement. “Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'” Watch a video for it below.
