Just a little over six months after announcing she split from her former partner Joel Schiffman, TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb reveals how she and her ex are co-parenting. While speaking to PEOPLE recently, Hoda Kotb shared details about her daily schedule with her daughters Haley and Hope. “Every morning I leave them a note and a map to find the note,” she explained. I draw cartoons and then I hide it so they see it before they go to school. Then a lot of the time I’m done with work and can pick them up in the afternoon. We’re eating dinner at 5, in the bath by 6, drying off at 6:30, in the room singing all their songs. It’s over, lights out, click, at 7.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO