Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford’s new video of her baby grandson will make you smile
Kathie Lee Gifford couldn’t be happier to be a grandmother, and she’s sharing that joy with her fans and followers on social media. Just watch the precious video the 68-year-old posted of her grandson, little Frankie, being cooed at and kissed by his mom. "Just to make you...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Savannah Guthrie Discusses Relationship With Hoda Kotb As Rumors Of A Feud Swirl
Despite the ongoing rumors of tension between them, Savannah Guthrie opened up about her friendship with Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb. The journalist explained that she and the I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By author have formed a special bond over having similar lifestyles and being working moms. "We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent," Guthrie, who shares Vale, 7,...
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Emotional Story About Her Daughter to Co-Host Hoda Kotb
It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.
‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Reveals How She Co-Parents With Ex Joel Schiffman
Just a little over six months after announcing she split from her former partner Joel Schiffman, TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb reveals how she and her ex are co-parenting. While speaking to PEOPLE recently, Hoda Kotb shared details about her daily schedule with her daughters Haley and Hope. “Every morning I leave them a note and a map to find the note,” she explained. I draw cartoons and then I hide it so they see it before they go to school. Then a lot of the time I’m done with work and can pick them up in the afternoon. We’re eating dinner at 5, in the bath by 6, drying off at 6:30, in the room singing all their songs. It’s over, lights out, click, at 7.”
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford says her grandson is like son Cody ‘all over again’
Kathie Lee Gifford sees a lot of her son, Cody, in her grandson, Frankie. During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, Hoda Kotb asked Kathie Lee if Frankie already has a personality at 2 months old. Kathie Lee said yes because he reminds her a lot of his father, Cody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors
The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.
New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Moving to Different States: ‘A Little Distance Never Hurts’
Clayton Echard is moving to Arizona, and Susie Evans is moving to California. What's going on with the couple? Here's the latest news on 'The Bachelor' duo.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Sweet Video of Son Crew Has Fans Obsessed: ‘His Heart Is Pure’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' fans couldn't get enough of videos Joanna posted on Instagram. In one clip, he thanks the ocean and in the other, he helps mom cook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
100 nature names for your new baby
Parents inspired by getting outside and having a love of the great outdoors may gravitate toward a nature inspired baby name for their newest arrival. Baby names inspired by nature are popular among parents with Olivers and Olivias — both Latin odes to the olive tree — making the Social Security Administration's top 10 year after year.
NFL・
People
Hoda Kotb on Joy of Raising Haley and Hope, Co-Parenting with Her Ex — and Why She'd Adopt Again
As co-anchor for the TODAY show, Hoda Kotb has long kept odd hours. But now that she's mom to two small girls, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, she finds the schedule strangely perfect. "Every morning I leave them a note and a map to find the note. I...
TODAY.com
Joe Jonas says injectables gave him the ‘confidence boost’ that he needed
Joe Jonas is opening up about using injectables and sharing why he’s decided to add them to his skincare routine. The 33-year-old singer decided he wanted to make his face look smoother after he started to see more frown lines, he told Allure magazine. He recalled the procedure being “easy and comfortable,” not stressful nor painful.
People
'Today' 's Craig Melvin Suggests Naming Fiona the Hippo's Newborn Sibling After Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is looking for help on what to name its newborn baby hippopotamus, after mother hippo Bibi gave birth this week. Bibi is also mom to the beloved Fiona the hippo. "We are taking suggestions right now. That's all we know for now, but we...
TODAY.com
Hoda on the 'secret fears' of being an older mom — and the thought that always helps
Hoda Kotb is getting candid about becoming a mother later in life to daughters Haley and Hope. “They’re going to have each other forever, and that’s what really fills me to the top. “Because as an older parent knows one of our secret fears is that we won’t be there for milestones,” Hoda, 58, told People magazine’s “Family Issue,” on newsstands Aug 19.
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
TODAY.com
Hoda Kotb says adopting again is 'definitely in the universe for me'
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed Hoda Kotb’s plans to adopt a third child — but she still dreams of giving her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, another sibling. “It’s definitely in the universe for me,” the TODAY co-host told People magazine for its “Family Issue,” on newsstands August 19. “I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could go south
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Will the Netflix deal make or break Prince Harry and Meghan?. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first came to the United States they were hot property and everyone seemed to want a piece of them. Tyler Perry allowed them to stay in one of his mansions, Oprah interviewed them and Netflix gave the Royal couple a sweet deal of reportedly one hundred million US dollars but according to the Daily Mail Royal commentator Daniella Elser has warned that the couple's fortunes could quickly dry up.
Comments / 0