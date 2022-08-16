Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Beyonce Shares Lengthy Teaser for ‘I’m That Girl’ Music Video: Watch
Beyonce has surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming music video for ‘I’m That Girl’. The song appears on the latest album RENAISSANCE which debuted on top of Billboard 200 last week with 335k copies moved. ‘I’m That Girl’ is the opening track on the album which is produced by Beyonce herself along with Kelman Duran.
Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP”
It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé Joins The Isley Brothers for a New Song
On the heels of her newly released seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is set to deliver more music as she has now joined The Isley Brothers for a new song. With the collaboration, the two musical entities are reworking The Isley Brothers’ 1975 song, “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” Earlier today, Ronald Isley shared a short and sweet preview of the forthcoming track on Instagram. In the preview, listeners can hear the Houston-born songstress opening the song’s first verse with the words: “oh, I believe you are a rainbow.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Babyface & Kehlani Detail A Lover’s Quarrel On “Seamless” Single
Nights out with friends or lovers don’t always go as planned, as Babyface and Kehlani are reminding us on their new collaboration, “Seamless.”. The single arrived on Friday (August 12), and finds the “Toxic” songstress taking the lead vocals while the 12-time Grammy Award winner closes the single out with his own voice; production was done by The Rascals (best known for working with artists like Drake, Chris Brown, and Ariana Grande).
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
SZA To Make Movie Debut In Upcoming Eddie Huang Film Alongside ‘Euphoria’ Star
SZA is set to make her feature film debut alongside Eddie Huang and Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, according to Deadline. Titled Tuna Melt, the movie is described as an off-beat dramedy likened to “an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity.” SZA will play the love interest of Huang, a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life in the aftermath of a break-up, soon after carrying out a job. Cherry, who made her acting debut as Faye in Euphoria, will star alongside them in an unknown role.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
musictimes.com
Alicia Keys, Swiss Beatz Dance in Skates in Roller Disco After 'High-Energy' Radio City Show
Apart from Madonna, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz certainly know how to bust a move while in their roller skates.The two went to one of New York City's growing roller disco rinks and celebrated their successful Radio City show. The afterparty was quite a hit, with many other artists coming to celebrate and dance with them.
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Bloody Face After Smashing A Glass On His Forehead Again
On August 13, Machine Gun Kelly wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour in his hometown of Cleveland. Yesterday, he shared some Instagram Story videos of himself gushing blood from his face after the incident. Apparently, he smashed a wine glass over his head during the show, which took place at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Oh my God, Cleveland,” MGK said. “That was fucking insane.”
thesource.com
Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”
Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl. In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music,...
Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
Beyoncé released her album 'Renaissance' in July 2022, even hosting a secret 'Club Renaissance' party in New York City during August 2022.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Busta Rhymes To Receive Icon Honor At 2022 BMI Rap And R&B Awards
Busta Rhymes will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Sept. 7. This year’s ceremony marks the return of the private in-person event, which will b held at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, Fla. According to AllHipHop, BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative Catherine Brewton, will serve as cohosts. The official press release shares the organization’s decision to celebrate Rhymes while highlighting the emcee’s contributions to music and beyond. More from VIBE.com'Origins Of Hip-Hop' Docuseries To Premiere On A&E Memorial Day WeekendBusta Rhymes Gets Added To 2022 Rock The Bells Festival LineupCalvin...
Stereogum
Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute
Rough times for the ’90s pop-alternative nostalgia market. Last week San Pedro, CA’s Flannel Nation festival, which was to feature a smattering of decent-to-disreputable alternative radio types ranging from Sugar Ray to Soul Asylum to Sponge, was canceled after key performers Everclear, Candlebox, and Filter dropped out. The bands cited logistical shortfalls following a last-minute venue change.
SZA And ‘Euphoria’ Breakout Chloe Cherry Board Eddie Huang Dramedy ‘Tuna Melt’ From Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Ryder Picture Company
EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-winning singer SZA and Euphoria breakout Chloe Cherry have signed on to star alongside Eddie Huang (Boogie) in Tuna Melt, an off-beat dramedy that he wrote and will direct for SB Projects and Ryder Picture Company. Tuna Melt is likened to an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity. Huang will lead the darkly comedic feature as a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job. This all transpires in the aftermath of a break-up. While SZA will play Huang’s love interest, details as to Cherry’s role are being kept under wraps. Scooter Braun and James Shin...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Mobb Deep Dropped Their Fourth LP ‘Murda Muzik’ 23 Years Ago
On this day in 1999, Mobb Deep released their fourth LP, Murda Muzik. Coming after a three-year pause and numerous release date push-backs, Murda Muzik did everything but disappoint. Peaking at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart and shipping 1,000,000 copies in the year of its release prove that commercially this album was a success. The album also earned the #6 spot on the Canadian album charts.
Stereogum
New M.I.A. Song Previewed On Netflix’s Never Have I Ever
The third season of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever hit Netflix last Friday, and as Teco Apple points out, it features an unreleased M.I.A. song. Bits of an M.I.A. song possibly titled “Stand Up” pop up in the opening scene of the season finale. It samples “Oh Vennilave” by the Indian film composer Ilaiyaraaja, and you can hear it below, so long as you’re not worried about being spoiled about the exploits of teenage Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
Stereogum
Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman – “Catfish”
Way back in 2015, the underground rap greats Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman teamed up to form a duo called Lice, and they released an extremely fun free-download EP. They followed that with two more EPs, 2016’s Lice Two: Still Buggin’ and 2017’s Triple Fat Lice. Since then, Aesop and Sandman have continued to work together. Just last year, Aesop produced Sandman’s Angelitu EP, and the two rappers reunited on the song “Team Lice, Baby.” But Aesop and Sandman haven’t officially done anything with the Lice name in the past five years — until now.
Stereogum
Watch Grace Ives Make Her Late Night TV Debut On Kimmel
The New York alt-pop singer Grace Ives released her new album Janky Star in June. Last night, she promoted it with a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! — her debut late night TV performance. Introduced by guest host Desus Nice, she sang “Lullaby,” the album’s flickering and wispy lead single and closing track. Watch the performance below.
Comments / 0