Packers Injury Report: Second Joint Practice vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who dropped out of Tuesday’s practice, will be back on the field for Day 2 of joint practices against the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. “He’ll be out there today,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Nothing serious. Just precautionary.”...
Mulberry High School gets $250K grant from Bucs for new field

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is giving a very generous grant to a high school in Polk County to help cover the costs for its new synthetic turf field. Mulberry High School will be receiving a $250,000 grant from the Buccaneers right before the start of their upcoming football season. The funds will be used to pay for the new synthetic turf field at the school's Phosphate Bowl Stadium, Polk County Public Schools said in a news release.
