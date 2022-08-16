Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen Walters
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Back to school deals continue!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Related
Fox 19
Driver killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old motorist critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Justin Faulkner of Bethel was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple murder back in Ohio
Stephen Marlow was booked into the jail at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash ID’d
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Scott, of Dayton. He died after the crash that happened at 8:12 p.m. on Friday, August 12. According to the crash report, Scott was travelling from west […]
Fox 19
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet
VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Glimmers of hope' for Richmond officer's recovery, police chief says
A Richmond police officer who was critically injured in a shooting last week is showing "glimmers of hope" in her recovery process, the city's top police official said.
Richmond PD shares update on officer critically injured in shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, who was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop, continues to cling to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, a letter penned Wednesday by the Richmond Police Department's top brass said. The letter, signed by Richmond's chief of police...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools
A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
eaglecountryonline.com
Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties
The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyso.org
WYSO Evening News Update: Greene County tire dumpers under investigation
Your WYSO Evening News Update for August 18, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:. (Statehouse News Bureau) State senator Matt Dolan said his new bill to change some gun laws has a chance to pass. He is proposing a five-point plan that includes court-ordered gun seizure mechanisms, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, money to increase the number of mental health workers, and expansion of regional mental health centers. He failed to push a gun law reform bill through the legislature three years ago.
Fox 19
1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
Eaton Register Herald
PCSO’s Caplinger retiring
EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the career of retiring Dep. Kevin Caplinger on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, Dep. Caplinger began working with the PCSO over 27 years ago. “Kevin started in the jail fresh out of college,” Simpson said in recognizing Caplinger.
Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond PD reports 'potentially fraudulent' fundraisers for wounded officer
Richmond police are warning the public to remain vigilant when donating to fundraisers for Officer Seara Burton, as some of them may be fraudulent.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 84 pounds of marijuana, $86k seized during investigation in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested after an investigation led police to find 84 pounds of marijuana and $86,000 in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it was part of an investigation by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce and the Hamilton Police Department.
Dayton Public superintendent answers charge that first-day school bus service in ‘chaotic situation’
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli on Wednesday afternoon responded to allegations of problems within the district’s bus transportation system and that it was in a “chaotic situation” on the first day of school. Lolli, in a prepared statement, said the district wanted to...
Arrest in 1 catalytic converter theft case leads Englewood police to 11 more stolen converters
ENGLEWOOD — Security camera video that helped Englewood police identify a suspect in the theft of one catalytic converter from an Englewood automotive business led police to a dozen of the valued auto part that had been stolen. Thanks to that video from an outside camera at that business...
1 arrested after police pursuit in Dayton
Regional Dispatch reported that the car was spotted around 9:45 p.m. on Riverside Drive and Forest Park in Harrison Township and a pursuit began.
Skylar Richardson seeks to have conviction sealed
An attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is now 23 years old has requested a hearing to expunge the abuse of a corpse charge she was convicted of in 2019.
26 farm animals removed from Jefferson Twp. home
The owner is reported to be a 73-year-old woman with health conditions that have limited her ability to adequately care for the animals.
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
Comments / 1