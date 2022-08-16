ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Corner, OH

Fox 19

Driver killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old motorist critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Justin Faulkner of Bethel was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
WDTN

Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash ID'd

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Scott, of Dayton. He died after the crash that happened at 8:12 p.m. on Friday, August 12. According to the crash report, Scott was travelling from west […]
Fox 19

Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet

VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools

A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
eaglecountryonline.com

Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties

The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
wyso.org

WYSO Evening News Update: Greene County tire dumpers under investigation

Your WYSO Evening News Update for August 18, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:. (Statehouse News Bureau) State senator Matt Dolan said his new bill to change some gun laws has a chance to pass. He is proposing a five-point plan that includes court-ordered gun seizure mechanisms, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, money to increase the number of mental health workers, and expansion of regional mental health centers. He failed to push a gun law reform bill through the legislature three years ago.
Fox 19

1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
Eaton Register Herald

PCSO's Caplinger retiring

EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the career of retiring Dep. Kevin Caplinger on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, Dep. Caplinger began working with the PCSO over 27 years ago. “Kevin started in the jail fresh out of college,” Simpson said in recognizing Caplinger.
WDTN

Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
WDTN

Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]

