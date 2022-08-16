Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman DL Gracen Halton
With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will introduce you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming freshman...
Oklahoma football: Sooners in reach of highest-ranked recruiting class in recent memory
At the end of May, Oklahoma football recruiting commitments for the class of 2023 stood at three and was ranked 41st in the country by the college football recruiting staff at 247Sports. The Sooners added five more in the month of June, and since July 1, Oklahoma has been on...
247Sports
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler 'handled adversity well' at Oklahoma, Shane Beamer says
After a tumultuous 2021 season at Oklahoma, quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina for the 2022 college football season. A former five-star recruit, Rattler has gotten nothing but praise from Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who was with Oklahoma as the assistant head coach from 2018-20. "He's been fantastic,"...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Sooners test new LED lights at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
OU's athletic department tested new LED lighting at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium late Tuesday evening. OU Daily video editor Collin McDaniel observed the test, which consisted of lights in the stadium's southwest corner flickering repeatedly around 11:20 p.m. CT. As Oklahoma prepares to enter the Southeastern Conference by 2025, the...
Cowboys and Sooners fans to stripe their stadiums September 10
Attention college football fans! Both the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater and Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman are set to stripe their stadiums for their respective games September 10.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Betcha didn’t know this?
There has not been a punt or kickoff return for an Oklahoma football touchdown since the 2016 season. The last time an Oklahoma Sooner returned a punt for a touchdown was six seasons ago when wide receiver Dede Westbrook fielded a Kansas punt at his own 29-yard line and broke off a 71-yard run to the house early in the first quarter to give OU a quick 7-0 lead. It not only was Oklahoma’s last punt return for a touchdown, but it was the only punt-return touchdown of Westbrook’s collegiate career.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners no longer slated to compete in 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis, per report
Oklahoma has been replaced by Texas Tech in the 2023 field of the Battle 4 Atlantis, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The Sooners were initially expected to take part in the tournament alongside future Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford and Villanova in the Bahamas.
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
Oklahoma Transfer Joe Bamisile Finally Gets His Big News
Bamisile, a transfer from George Washington, committed to OU in April but only learned Wednesday that the NCAA has granted his eligibility waiver for 2022-23.
OU announces expansion of private tailgating
Football season is just around the corner and fans are already preparing for tailgating.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Spark names Amber Flores as head coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — The new professional softball team coming to Oklahoma City now has a head coach. The Oklahoma City Spark has tabbed Amber Flores, who coaches at Seminole State University and was a standout at OU, will lead the team during its inaugural season in June 2023. Flores...
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
Cale Gundy Makes First Public Appearance Since OU Resignation
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cale Gundy made his first public appearance since his sudden resignation from the University of Oklahoma football team. Gundy talked to players at Millwood High School about passion and what true accountability looks like.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
guthrienewspage.com
Piedmont is too much for Guthrie in district showdown
It did not take long for Piedmont to gain momentum and the lead Tuesday evening at the jam-packed Guthrie High School softball field. The first pitch of the game was singled out to the outfield. The next batter collected a single and both would score with another single and a Guthrie error. Before the Lady Jays came to the plate, they were down 2-0.
okcfox.com
Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone looking for stand-ins in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone needs stand-ins for upcoming shoots in Oklahoma City. Stand-ins work in place of actors and actresses between takes to help the camera and lighting crew while they focus their instruments. No prior acting experience but...
Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
FanSided
