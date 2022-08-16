ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman DL Gracen Halton

With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will introduce you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming freshman...
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Betcha didn’t know this?

There has not been a punt or kickoff return for an Oklahoma football touchdown since the 2016 season. The last time an Oklahoma Sooner returned a punt for a touchdown was six seasons ago when wide receiver Dede Westbrook fielded a Kansas punt at his own 29-yard line and broke off a 71-yard run to the house early in the first quarter to give OU a quick 7-0 lead. It not only was Oklahoma’s last punt return for a touchdown, but it was the only punt-return touchdown of Westbrook’s collegiate career.
KOCO

Oklahoma City Spark names Amber Flores as head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY — The new professional softball team coming to Oklahoma City now has a head coach. The Oklahoma City Spark has tabbed Amber Flores, who coaches at Seminole State University and was a standout at OU, will lead the team during its inaugural season in June 2023. Flores...
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
guthrienewspage.com

Piedmont is too much for Guthrie in district showdown

It did not take long for Piedmont to gain momentum and the lead Tuesday evening at the jam-packed Guthrie High School softball field. The first pitch of the game was singled out to the outfield. The next batter collected a single and both would score with another single and a Guthrie error. Before the Lady Jays came to the plate, they were down 2-0.
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
