ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass games for late August 2022

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

We’re in the second half of August now, so we have a new selection of games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks. There are a large number of big games which will be removed from the service soon, so if you are a subscriber, it’s best to catch them before they’re gone.

Here’s a list of all the games coming to Xbox Games Pass in the second half of August 2022.

August 16

Coffee Talk arrives for cloud, console, and PC.

August 23

Midnight Fight Express arrives for cloud, console, and PC.

August 25

Expunks arrives as a PC exclusive, and Opus Echo of Starsong will be available for console and PC.

August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising and Commandos 3 HD will arrive for cloud, console and PC. Tinykin will be available for console and PC. Immortality will also arrive this day but is only available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447iIv_0hJEggKX00

August 31

This is the day of the Xbox Game Pass purge, when ten games will be leaving the service to make room for the new ones. Quite a few of them are very popular games, but if you are a subscriber you can buy them for 20% less if you purchase before this day. All of these are currently available for cloud, console, and PC, except Elite Dangerous and NBA2K22, which are not on PC.

Here are the games that will leave the service this month.

Elite Dangerous

Hades

Myst

NBA 2K22

Signs of the Sojourner

Spiritfarer

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

What Remains of Edith Finch

World War Z

Other perks will also be added to the service including additional DLC, perks, and touch control inputs. You can find a complete list of all the changes to be made on Xbox’s official website.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Announces Eight New Games Coming Soon To Game Pass

Xbox has just announced another eight games are arriving on Xbox Game Pass, with a critically acclaimed cozy indie game available for PC and console now. I'm referring to Coffee Talk - an endearing visual novel that is set in a fantasy version of Seattle. The player serves coffee, and yes, swirls together cutesy latte art, while listening to the patrons discuss their days. The sequel, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, releases in 2023, so this is a prime opportunity to give the game a go and get invested for the next chapter in the story.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Pc Game#Video Game#Xbox Games Pass#Coffee Talk#Xbox Series X#Edith Finch World War Z
Gamespot

Hundreds Of PlayStation Games On Sale For $20 Or Less

PlayStation’s latest Games Under $20 is a great way to stock up on older games you might have missed, as it’s filled with hits such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Judgment, Devil May Cry 5, and more. The discounts will stick around until August 30, giving you plenty of time to peruse its catalog and find a new title to add to your library.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers

Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CNET

Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming

Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox

A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here are the games joining and leaving PC Game Pass in August

It looks like Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass. The addition hasn't been announced officially, but the PC Game Pass account (opens in new tab) on Twitter changed its avatar to an image of a Death Stranding vista and posted a tweet that says "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture." Oh you guys.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass

Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass⁠—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Throwback DOOM Game Free

The Epic Games Store has today made a classic entry in id Software's DOOM franchise completely free to download for the next week. As always, Epic Games makes a handful of games free to download for a single week. As for this week's offering, it happens to tie in with Bethesda's ongoing QuakeCon event.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

'GTA 6' Rumor Suggests A Return To Single-Player DLC

New cities and missions may come to "GTA 6" over time as DLC, a tipster claimed. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Xbox Game Pass loses three of its best games this month, including Hades

Xbox shared the second wave of August Game Pass titles coming this August, but what’s leaving the service is a bit more notable. Game Pass is losing three indie heavy-hitters, including the award-winning Hades. The mid-month additions to Game Pass this August feature many day-one additions such as Midnight...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 15, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Mordhau’ is coming to Xbox and PlayStation soon

Popular medieval PC combat game Mordhau is finally coming to consoles. The 64-player first and third-person hack n’ slash game released on Steam in 2019, but it’s now coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S at some point “soon.”. Revealed via IGN, little else...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy