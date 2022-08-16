Xbox Game Pass games for late August 2022

We’re in the second half of August now, so we have a new selection of games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks. There are a large number of big games which will be removed from the service soon, so if you are a subscriber, it’s best to catch them before they’re gone.

Here’s a list of all the games coming to Xbox Games Pass in the second half of August 2022.

August 16

Coffee Talk arrives for cloud, console, and PC.

August 23

Midnight Fight Express arrives for cloud, console, and PC.

August 25

Expunks arrives as a PC exclusive, and Opus Echo of Starsong will be available for console and PC.

August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising and Commandos 3 HD will arrive for cloud, console and PC. Tinykin will be available for console and PC. Immortality will also arrive this day but is only available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

August 31

This is the day of the Xbox Game Pass purge, when ten games will be leaving the service to make room for the new ones. Quite a few of them are very popular games, but if you are a subscriber you can buy them for 20% less if you purchase before this day. All of these are currently available for cloud, console, and PC, except Elite Dangerous and NBA2K22, which are not on PC.

Here are the games that will leave the service this month.

Elite Dangerous

Hades

Myst

NBA 2K22

Signs of the Sojourner

Spiritfarer

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

What Remains of Edith Finch

World War Z

Other perks will also be added to the service including additional DLC, perks, and touch control inputs. You can find a complete list of all the changes to be made on Xbox’s official website.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.