ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Failure#Aha#Diseases#General Health
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Next Avenue

How to Manage Atrial Fibrillation When You Have a Pacemaker

Pacemakers normalize your heart rate and can ease atrial fibrillation symptoms. If you undergo atrial fibrillation, also known as Afib, and your medication stops working, your physician may recommend a pacemaker to regulate a slow heartbeat. It's not uncommon, and the results are usually positive. Further, approximately 2.7 million Americans live with Afib, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention expects that number to increase to 12.1 million in 2030.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

More young Americans are dying of heart failure

A growing number of younger American adults are dying of heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest-hit, a new study finds. Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well as it should, leading to symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness and swelling in the legs. The condition is treatable, but it can prove deadly if it progresses to a severe stage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Two-medication strategy offers both benefit and risk after coronary artery bypass surgery

A new analysis shows that a combination of two anti-platelets drugs can benefit patients after the most common type of cardiac surgery—while also increasing the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding. This double-edged finding from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators suggests physicians should carefully weigh the use of these medications after this procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation

At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Some Beta-Blockers, Antiplatelet Medications May Increase Risk Of Heart Attack in Extreme Weather

New research links some beta-blockers and antiplatelet medications with a higher risk of experiencing a heart attack in hot weather. Despite being used to treat cardiovascular conditions and reduce the risk of a heart attack, beta-blockers and antiplatelet medications have been shown to increase the risk of heart attacks in very hot weather, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Increased Atrial Fibrillation Risk

In a meta-analysis, published in Medicine, researchers explored the potential dose-response relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation. According to the lead author, Dong Zhang, the team found that obstructive sleep apnea was correlated with the risk of atrial fibrillation occurrence, regardless of atrial fibrillation subtype. Furthermore, the researchers...
HEALTH
Healthline

Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension

Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
HEALTH
Managed Healthcare Executive

Daytime Napping Linked with Hypertension, Stroke Risk

The new report adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting links between sleep and cardiovascular health. Many people dream about being able to have the luxury of an afternoon nap, but it turns out that those who frequently get a dose of daytime dozing may actually face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal

Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy