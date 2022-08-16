ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
therecordlive.com

TSUS Foundation Announced LSCO's Becky McAnelley 2022 Regents' Staff Excellence Award Winner

AUSTIN, TX – The Texas State University System (TSUS) Foundation today announced winners of the 2022 Regents’ Professor, Teacher, Staff Excellence, and Student Scholar Awards at the TSUS Board of Regents meeting in Austin. Rebecca “Becky” McAnelley, Assistant Dean of Student Services and Registrar at Lamar State College Orange, received the Regents’ Staff Excellence Award.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Education Money

Texas public education has not been adequately funded since the 1940s. Under the party now in power it has gotten worse, not better. Growth in charter schools is one reason why. While some charter schools supported by well-intended nonprofit groups have done a decent job educating our children, far too many are just money-making machines which fall short on providing quality education to many of our children.
TEXAS STATE
therecordlive.com

Euel Norwood, 91,Bridge City

Euel Norwood, 91, a 58 year resident of Bridge City, passed away on August 16, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Mark Bunch. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Patricia Pollard Lawson, 83, Bridge City

Patricia Pollard Lawson, born May 24, 1939, to William E. and Annie Jane Pollard, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2022, in Groves, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Bridge City, TX
County
Orange County, TX
City
Deweyville, TX
City
Orangefield, TX
City
Vidor, TX
Local
Texas Education
Orange County, TX
Government
therecordlive.com

ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, Bridge City

ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, of Bridge City, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Chaplain Mark Dubon...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Steve Worster, 73, Bridge City

Steve Worster, 73, of Bridge City, passed away on August 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Darrell Segura. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday,...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Ronnie Dale bishop, Sr., 68, Orange

Ronnie Dale bishop, Sr., 68, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be F.H. Prov. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Michael Douglass Porter, 65, Orange

Michael Douglass Porter, 65, of Orange, TX passed away on August 13, 2022 at the Southeast Medical Center after a long health battle. Michael was born on August 25, 1956, in Bath, New York to Edward and Gladys Porter. He was married to his wife, Vickie Porter for 46 wonderful years. Michael work for the West Orange Water Office for 37 years. He attended Haverling Senior High School. Michael was a proud veteran of the Army. He served from 1975-1979.
ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy