therecordlive.com
TSUS Foundation Announced LSCO's Becky McAnelley 2022 Regents' Staff Excellence Award Winner
AUSTIN, TX – The Texas State University System (TSUS) Foundation today announced winners of the 2022 Regents’ Professor, Teacher, Staff Excellence, and Student Scholar Awards at the TSUS Board of Regents meeting in Austin. Rebecca “Becky” McAnelley, Assistant Dean of Student Services and Registrar at Lamar State College Orange, received the Regents’ Staff Excellence Award.
therecordlive.com
Education Money
Texas public education has not been adequately funded since the 1940s. Under the party now in power it has gotten worse, not better. Growth in charter schools is one reason why. While some charter schools supported by well-intended nonprofit groups have done a decent job educating our children, far too many are just money-making machines which fall short on providing quality education to many of our children.
therecordlive.com
Euel Norwood, 91,Bridge City
Euel Norwood, 91, a 58 year resident of Bridge City, passed away on August 16, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Mark Bunch. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Patricia Pollard Lawson, 83, Bridge City
Patricia Pollard Lawson, born May 24, 1939, to William E. and Annie Jane Pollard, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2022, in Groves, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
therecordlive.com
ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, Bridge City
ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, of Bridge City, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Chaplain Mark Dubon...
therecordlive.com
Steve Worster, 73, Bridge City
Steve Worster, 73, of Bridge City, passed away on August 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Darrell Segura. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday,...
therecordlive.com
Ronnie Dale bishop, Sr., 68, Orange
Ronnie Dale bishop, Sr., 68, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be F.H. Prov. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Michael Douglass Porter, 65, Orange
Michael Douglass Porter, 65, of Orange, TX passed away on August 13, 2022 at the Southeast Medical Center after a long health battle. Michael was born on August 25, 1956, in Bath, New York to Edward and Gladys Porter. He was married to his wife, Vickie Porter for 46 wonderful years. Michael work for the West Orange Water Office for 37 years. He attended Haverling Senior High School. Michael was a proud veteran of the Army. He served from 1975-1979.
