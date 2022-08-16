Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Steel
With free agency having begun over a month ago, the top-end players are all spoken for (aside from an official announcement regarding Nazem Kadri), though there are a number of interesting ones still available. Big names such as Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban are still searching for a new home, as is Paul Stastny.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have Multiple Options to Reach Salary Cap Compliance
As it stands now, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap for the 2022-23 season after they signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts on Aug. 8. Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney needs to get under the $82.5 million cap by opening night on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals and Sweeney needs to shed about $2.3 million.
The Hockey Writers
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Have Potential Veteran 3rd String Goalie with Hammond
The Florida Panthers have a pretty solid goaltending tandem with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight. The veteran leadership in Bobrovsky was tied with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasivelesky in the league in wins last regular season with 39. The youth in Knight took the next step in his development with a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and 19 wins. However, after the final game of last season against the Montreal Canadiens, the need for a potential third-string goaltender came to a head after then goaltender Jonas Johansson let in 10 goals that night. Granted, Florida was resting players that night, but that is not a good look for any goaltender. With that in mind, general manager Bill Zito signed former New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout (PTO) in an attempt to get some veteran presence as a third option.
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders Who Shouldn’t Be Traded
The New York Islanders are still looking to make a splash during what has been an otherwise quiet offseason. After missing out on Johnny Gaudreau early on and recently coming up short in the Nazem Kadri sweepstakes, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team. However, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello can still make a move, notably trading for a star who is entering the last year of his contract, like Patrick Kane or J.T. Miller.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Logical Fit for TV Analyst in Patrick Sharp
One of the most stunning departures for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason came off the ice. On July 18, longtime TV analyst and former player Eddie Olczyk parted ways with the team after the two sides couldn’t come to a new contract. After 16 seasons in the Blackhawks’ booth, Olczyk will now join the Seattle Kraken broadcast team.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Miss Out on Kadri, Now What?
The New York Islanders entered this offseason with high hopes. Granted, the team missed the playoffs last season, but with a talented, veteran-heavy roster and salary cap space available, this summer was a prime chance for general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello to sign a star forward and put a good team over the top.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ O’Reilly & Thomas Top-20 Centers According to NHL Network
As the first part of their nine-part rankings series, the team over at NHL Network recently released their rankings for the Top-20 Centers in the NHL. Spots 1-5 are of no surprise, but two St. Louis Blues made the list: Ryan O’Reilly (15) and the newly-paid Robert Thomas (20).
The Hockey Writers
3 Flyers Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
There are mixed feelings about how the Philadelphia Flyers are going to perform next season. With a healthier squad and a new head coach, things could be looking up. But at the same time, the team didn’t make any big additions up front to help their 31st-ranked offense. It should be a very interesting season and one that hinges on more than a few things going right. Here are three hot takes that would very much help their cause in returning to the playoffs in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Sharangovich Poised for Big Role in 2022-23
In recent years, the New Jersey Devils have found luck in the draft lottery. Three of the past six events have seen the Devils move up to select in the top two picks. Twice, New Jersey drew first overall, resulting in Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. However, the Devils also found success in later rounds of the draft, with sixth-round pick Jesper Bratt leading the team in scoring. The next late-round gem for them was a fellow European: Yegor Sharangovich.
The Hockey Writers
7 Cool Things About Jonathan Huberdeau
Coming into the 2021-22 season, expectations were as high as ever for Jonathan Huberdeau and the Florida Panthers, who, on paper, had one of the most talented rosters in the entire NHL. They absolutely lived up to those expectations throughout the regular season, as their 58-18-6 record secured them the Presidents’ Trophy. Meanwhile, Huberdeau’s 115 points were not only a career-high but good enough for second alongside Johnny Gaudreau, trailing only Connor McDavid, who led with 123.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Defensive Improvement Will Rely on Goaltending
Looking ahead to the upcoming Montreal Canadiens season, defence will be a major issue. With a team in a rebuild, there is no surprise to see areas on the roster that will be exposed due to a lack of experience and depth. This doesn’t mean there can’t be a path to improvement, but the expectations must remain realistic.
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Alex Chiasson
Mid-way through August is a tough time for die-hard hockey fans, as it means there is still some time to go before their favorite team is back in action. That said, we are now roughly a month away from the start of training camps, which helps feed optimism into each and every fanbase throughout the league.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Hot Takes for 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been busy this offseason, acquiring serious offensive talent and retooling in net. However, the Canadian Tire Centre franchise is not alone: the Eastern Conference is stacked with world-class skaters and features a handful of Stanley Cup contenders. As a result, 2022-23 will provide further clarity on...
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
