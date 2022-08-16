Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Ex-LA fire fighter says chief told him ’Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures’ at Kobe Bryant crash site
A former Los Angeles County fire fighter has said a deputy chief told him to take pictures of the scene of Kobe Bryant’s death, a report has said. Brian Jordan appeared in court on Monday when he said then-deputy fire chief Anthony Marrone instructed him to take photos of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant.The NBA star’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, claims in a court case that LA County officials wrongfully took pictures of the crash scene, which were allegedly shared with unauthorised persons, and that doing so had caused her harm.“He said, ’Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,” Mr...
A high-ranking LA Sheriff's Deputy spoke up after Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered staff to delete Kobe Bryant crash photos, he testified. Weeks later, was transferred and demoted.
LASD Deputy Matthew Vander Horck had concerns that his colleagues took, shared, and deleted Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site photos.
buzzfeednews.com
A Firefighter Accused Of Photographing Kobe Bryant’s Body Walked Out Of The Courtroom Multiple Times After Begging Vanessa Bryant’s Lawyer To “Stop Describing” The “Horrifying” Crash Scene
Sheriff's deputies and firefighters accused of circulating photographs of Kobe Bryant’s body at the scene of his death have begun testifying in court. The NBA legend’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in September 2020 over allegations that employees took and shared cellphone images of the crash site where her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died on Jan. 26, 2020.
During Kobe Bryant Photo Trial, Fire Captain Leaves Stand While Testifying That Crash Site Will ‘Haunt’ Him Forever
A fire captain reportedly left the stand while being questioned about the photos from Kobe Bryant's crash site
Why the Vanessa Bryant trial over Kobe crash photos has gotten so gruesome
Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, doesn't want horrific crash photos to re-emerge, but her ongoing trial has brought graphic details into public record.
TMZ.com
Deputy Testifies He Sent Kobe Crash Pics To Cop While They Played 'Call Of Duty'
Stunning revelation in the courtroom during the Kobe Bryant photo trial case Tuesday ... a deputy testified that he sent another cop graphic pics from the crash site while the two were in the middle of a "Call Of Duty" gaming sesh. Michael Russell -- an L.A. County Sheriff's Dept....
People
Chris Chester, Who Lost Daughter and Wife in Kobe Bryant Crash, 'Fearful All the Time' of Photos Leaking
Chris Chester, who lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and six others, testified Thursday that he is "fearful all the time every day" that the crash scene photos will leak to the public. Chris, alongside Vanessa Bryant,...
thesource.com
L.A. County Sheriff Deputy Admits to Sharing Images of Kobe Bryant Crash Site While Playing ‘Call of Duty’
In court on Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy testified that he sent out pictures of the Kobe Bryant crash site during a video game session. According to TMZ, the graphic images were exchanged during an online game of Call of Duty. The deputy is Michael Russell of the L.A. County...
Fire Captain Denies That He Showed Photos of Kobe Bryant’s Body at Gala Cocktail Hour as ‘Party Trick’
A Los Angeles County fire captain on Wednesday denied showing photos of Kobe Bryant’s body during a gala three weeks after the helicopter crash that killed the Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, telling a federal jury he was instead “talking shop” about how to manage such a chaotic scene.
Police Deputy Testifies to Sending Out Kobe Bryant Crash Photos While Playing Video Games
Troubling details are emerging amid Vanessa Bryant's ongoing trial against Los Angeles County. While taking the stand on Aug. 16, police deputy Michael Russell testified that he sent another deputy officer, Ben Sanchez, photos from the site of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and seven others. Russell claimed that he received the photos from police deputy Joey Cruz hours after the crash and also sent them to another deputy located in the Santa Clarita County.
