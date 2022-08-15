Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

3 DAYS AGO