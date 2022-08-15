Read full article on original website
Texas & New Mexico Have Made the List for Most 30 Sinful States
There is a list going around that would have any Texan or New Mexican curious where they stand. The list that is going around describes what 30 states are most sinful for according to ALot. Now clearly this would peak anyone in Texas or New Mexico's curiosity because it sure...
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
KVUE
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TikTok Magic in Austin, Texas – Where Does This Airport Gate Lead To?
Would you believe me if I told you there's a magic gate at the airport in Austin, Texas? What if I offered video evidence?. Air travel is sometimes very stressful isn't it? Getting to the airport early, going through security, making sure you have your ticket. That's also not mentioning trying to keep an eye on your luggage too.
KWTX
Texas’ tax collector, Senate budget chief say they support repealing the ‘tampon tax’
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Hegar and Huffman said they’d support efforts...
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got $9.2M to cut power last month for grid stability
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got millions of dollars to cut power last month. Riot Blockchain Inc. mines and hosts bitcoins. In July, the state power grid manager gave Riot $9.5 million in power credits to cut back on production during peak electricity demand. "As energy...
Texas city ranked in top 5 with 3 others in bottom 10 of best music cities in the US, study states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the country and even the world to get a taste of music in your life is some of the most fun travel and music fanatics can have. Checking out new bands, artists, venues, sounds, and everything in between is nothing short of exciting. Recently,...
Texas harnesses Chuck Norris to kick up awareness of iWatch reporting
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety are harnessing the fame of action star and martial artist Chuck Norris to kick up awareness of the state’s suspicious activity reporting system – iWatch Texas.
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
There’s a Hidden Gem In Texas If You Absolutely Love Waterfalls
It is no joke that Texas is huge and certainly has a ton of places for you to visit. You know I am your wing woman when it comes to sharing gnarly places that are family-friendly in Texas. Most of those places I have shared consist of splashing around in...
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
KWTX
Texas gas prices decrease as demand increases
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gas prices throughout the state have decreased even though the demand has increased causing regional supplies to drop, according to the AAA Texas. The statewide gas price average is $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is three cents less than on this day last week and is 62 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
KIII TV3
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
