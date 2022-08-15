ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
KWTX

Texas gas prices decrease as demand increases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gas prices throughout the state have decreased even though the demand has increased causing regional supplies to drop, according to the AAA Texas. The statewide gas price average is $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is three cents less than on this day last week and is 62 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
