West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
‘Color Our World': Metallica Share Live Video of ‘Blackened’ Performance in Buffalo
Following the release of their live performance of "Ride the Lightning" in Buffalo, Metallica have shared another pro-shot video from the same show, this time their encore opener, ...And Justice For All's "Blackened." Check it out in the video below. Watch Metallica Perform "Blackened" Live in Buffalo. The only writing...
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
Watch Metallica Crush Buffalo With Live Performance of ‘Ride the Lightning’
Though they've only performed it live 387 times in 39 years, Metallica have made "Ride the Lightning" a regular staple in their 2022 tour setlists. When they pulled it out as the night's fourth song at their recent show in Buffalo—following "Enter Sandman" and right before the crowd-pleasing "The Memory Remains"—the fans who packed Highmark Stadium responded with the same intensity the track has embodied for decades.
ghostcultmag.com
Watch a Pro-Shot Video of Metallica Playing “Ride The Lightning” in Buffalo
Metallica has shared yet another pro-shot video of the band performing in concert from their current 2022 world tour! Watch them play their classic album track “Ride The Lightning” at their headline show in Buffalo, New York, and some other recent pro-shot live videos from their recent tours!
The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose
If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
There’s A New Trend To Fatherhood In Buffalo
You have heard of Jack & Jills, stags, and different bachelor parties, but this is a new one in Western New York, and it’s really catching on for new parents. When you are becoming a parent for the first time, there is a lot of unknown. All that you really know for sure is that it a) can be expensive and b) takes up a lot of your time, so you may not be able to do all the things that you have been doing for the last several years.
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York
This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
537,000+ TikTok followers in hand, Sayless Lifestyle heads to the mall
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two years ago, Trenten Scott put on a vision board that his business would someday have a store in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. In a few weeks, his dream will come true. Sayless Lifestyle LLC expects to hold a grand opening in early September. Scott and his cousin, Eddie from Maryland, started the retail business in March 2020.
Seneca Nation marks 20-year anniversary of casino deal with New York
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's a 20-year anniversary for the Seneca Nation and State of New York since they joined together to sign a deal to allow the start of casino gaming. But it's been a bumpy relationship between the two as they set the stage for potentially difficult negotiations on a new gaming compact for 2023.
Crazy Hail In Alden New York Caught On Tape [WATCH]
Massive rain and thunderstorms swept across Western New York yesterday and with that came some unusual weather for August. There was a good amount of hail that came along with the storms yesterday. Check out this video of the hail from the backyard of a homeowner in Alden, New York.
Erie County Fair CEO Responds To Stefon Diggs’ Fair Comments
One Buffalo Bill was craving some fair food this week, and although the Erie County Fair is in full swing, he would have rather gone to Minnesota. Before Stefon Diggs was a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, he was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. He played with the...
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
WGRZ TV
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
One Western New Yorker’s Confession Sparks An Uproar
For years, we may have been living a lie. If you ever felt ashamed for ordering ranch at a restaurant, I am with you. Some people just like ranch more, ok? And maybe those people are not in the minority as we might have thought. One Western New Yorker published...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
stepoutbuffalo.com
10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY
Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
$80K grant announced for adaptive playground in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced Thursday that he has secured $80,000 in state funding to build an adaptive playground at Walter Kenney Field and equip each of the town’s 26 facilities with a defibrillator. $50,000 will go towards the playground, which will be constructed for all children regardless of physical, intellectual […]
97 Rock
