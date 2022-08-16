Read full article on original website
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans BannersDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Santa Fe Public Schools Have Opened a Childcare Center for Their EmployeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
ladailypost.com
County: COVID-19 Rapid PCR Testing Now Available
…Curative and Pathology Consultants testing sites change locations and hours. Curative will move Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Los Alamos townsite to White Rock to begin offering Rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with results in two to three hours. The Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) COVID-19 standard PCR testing site...
ladailypost.com
Drive Less Los Alamos: Walk, Bike, Ride, Carpool
Now that the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) are back in session and construction is underway on Canyon Road, Los Alamos County officials suggest that commuters consider taking advantage of other options to get to and from work or school. Carpooling, riding the Atomic City Transit, biking, or walking even...
ladailypost.com
LAPS Foundation: Hilltopper 5K Run Sunday Aug. 21
Course map showing the route and areas where traffic will be impacted 8-10 a.m. Sunday, including Canyon Road, 4th Street, Central Avenue, 15th Street and Iris Street. The Hilltopper 5K Run this Sunday, Aug. 21, begins at 8 a.m. along Canyon Road. The above course map shows the route and...
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
Concern after Albuquerque plans closure of two recycle drop-off sites
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is closing two recycling drop-off sites, leaving even fewer options for people around town. The drop-off recycling site on Juan Tabo near Candelaria is a popular one with people frequenting it at all hours of the day, dropping off cardboard and the most popular item of all, glass. “This I […]
ladailypost.com
Devolder: Handling Of Mixed Waste In Los Alamos County
This letter addresses the issue of “mixed” waste items which find their way to the Los Alamos Ecostation as a result of daily waste disposal by Los Alamos County residents and commercial businesses, Community Development-approved demolition / building construction activities, and Community Development-initiated Nuisance Code-related waste disposal. A...
City officially shuts down Coronado Park, leaving some to find new place to sleep
City officials put up fences around Coronado Park near Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday, the official closure of a place where as many as 125 unsheltered people once camped. Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement about closing the park last month, surprising many. The move comes amid a housing shortage in the city and right after the Albuquerque City Council voted to ban approved encampments until at least August 2023.
Flooding causing major damage at burn scar in Rociada
Since the monsoon season started in Mid-June, up to a foot of rain has fallen in the burn scar near Rociada.
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
ladailypost.com
Parks And Rec Board Recommends Design Concept Option A For Los Alamos County Golf Course
With its smaller price tag, quick timeline and strong support from the Los Alamos Golf Association (LAGA), during its meeting on Aug. 11 the Parks and Recreation Board approved recommending to Los Alamos County Council design concept option A as part of a second phase of future improvements to the golf course. .
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ladailypost.com
DOE/NNSA: Public Comments Invited On Notice Of Intent To Prepare New Los Alamos National Laboratory Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement
The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) published a Notice of Intent (NOI) today to prepare a new Site-wide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL SWEIS). The new LANL SWEIS (DOE/EIS-0552) will be done in compliance with the National Environmental Policy...
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
Heavy storms in southern and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern and southern portions of New Mexico, brought on by two separate disturbances. A large, once tropical, low pressure system is passing through Mexico, bringing a surge of monsoon moisture and heavy rainfall across the south. A separate disturbance has stalled out […]
Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque closed the long-time problematic Coronado Park Wednesday after years of issues including a murder last week. The park’s closure brought a sense of relief and hope to the area around Coronado park. Just five blocks away from the park, nobody is celebrating. For 7 years Coronado Park was […]
Multi-level go-kart track could come to lot of old water park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric go-karting could be speeding its way into Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission is considering an amendment that would turn an empty lot between Top Golf and Revel, just off Montano, into a 97,000-square-foot home for Andretti Indoor Go Karting & Games. The indoor entertainment facility would feature a […]
rrobserver.com
NM gas prices continue to fall, but at slower rate
(Albuquerque) – While gas prices in New Mexico continue to fall, there has been a distinct slowdown in the pace of the decline. In Rio Rancho, the Observer’s Gasbuddy (rrobserver.com) as of 2:40 on Thursday showed a low of $3.17 at Speedway, 3601 Pat D’Arco Hwy. Warrior...
ladailypost.com
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos Marks 75 Years!
First Baptist Church of Los Alamos (FBC-LA) is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947 as one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs.
KOAT 7
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
