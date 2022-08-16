Read full article on original website
NMSP Arrests Llano Man For Taos County Shootings
A Llano man is under arrest following a string of recent shootings in Taos County. On August 8, a man told New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau agents he was driving in Penasco when another vehicle, a Nissan Titan truck, pulled up beside him. He says the driver flashed a gun at him. In return, the man says he pulled out his own gun and, out of fear for his life, started firing. The man said the other driver then shot back at him. That driver was later identified as 32-year-old William Guinn of Llano. The man said Guinn then followed him back to a home on Sanchez Road, off State Road 73, where the shooting continued.
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
KOAT 7
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
ladailypost.com
Bear Spotted Sitting In Pine Tree On San Ildefonso Road
A local resident was cutting weeds in his yard recently when an animal control officer approached him and told him to look up into a tree across the street where the pair spotted a small black bear sitting in a pine tree on San Ildefonso Road. Photo by Charles Kooshian.
ladailypost.com
LAPSA Members Meet LANL’s Robotic Dog SPOT
August meeting. Guest presenter Jeff Hyde at right, principal investigator for the SPOT Robot Implementation Program at LANL and his team, provide a demonstration of SPOT, a remote-control robotic dog. LAPSA members had the opportunity to practice maneuvering SPOT and discuss potential public safety applications for this emerging technology. LAPSA members from left, Oliver Morris, Lenny Upshaw, Jessie Galvan, Cody Ulrich, Lisa La Pointe-Tafoya, Mel Tafoya, Lapsa President Alice Kahle Bodelson, Donna Martinez, SPOT Robot Implementation Program team members and Hyde. Photo by Jenn Bartram.
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
Man charged in fatal road rage crash in Albuquerque back in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roger Wilson, the man charged in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls, faced a judge Thursday. The state asked a judge to hold Wilson behind bars until trial arguing Wilson is a dangerous person and that his actions show that he has no regard for the safety and […]
ladailypost.com
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos Marks 75 Years!
First Baptist Church of Los Alamos (FBC-LA) is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947 as one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs.
ladailypost.com
Devolder: Handling Of Mixed Waste In Los Alamos County
This letter addresses the issue of “mixed” waste items which find their way to the Los Alamos Ecostation as a result of daily waste disposal by Los Alamos County residents and commercial businesses, Community Development-approved demolition / building construction activities, and Community Development-initiated Nuisance Code-related waste disposal. A...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Chiweenie Mimi Recuperates
On The Job In Los Alamos: Mimi, a 10-year-old chiweenie broke her little paw Sunday and is recuperating in her bed Tuesday morning on the job with her mom stylist Sarafina Aguino at Allure in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery
The City of Española Police Department is working closely with area agencies to locate a person of interest in several robberies in northern New Mexico. During the latest robbery, at an Española business on Tuesday night (August 16, 2022), an employee was shot and did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to the victim’s family.
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect at Four Hills Studios
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT. Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women […]
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Robert McClees Caring For Patients At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Thursday is Dr. Robert McClees taking care of patients at Trinity Urgent Care at 1460 Trinity Dr., Suite A & B. Dr. McClees moved to New Mexico to attend St. John’s College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree. Further studies include a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology from the University of New Mexico. He received his Medical Degree from UNM School of Medicine and completed his internship in Internal Medicine and Residency training in Family Medicine at the University New Mexico School of Medicine. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Dr. McClees additionally volunteers as the Medical Director of the Pajarito Mountain Ski Patrol. ‘Experience a new model of medicine that puts patients first in an exceptional environment. We invite you to learn more about us and we look forward to serving you. We participate in most common insurance plans. Immediate medical care in Los Alamos is now quick and convenient!’ •No Appointment Necessary • Treating Adults and Children • Board Certified Providers • Highest Standards of Care • X-Ray services available • Lab services available. For more information, call 505.412.6033 or visit trinityurgentcare.net. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
rrobserver.com
Woman allegedly enters man’s garage in Placitas without permission
A Sandoval County Sheriff Department’s Deputy was dispatched to a man’s home in Placitas on August 3 on to a report that a woman had broken into the man’s guest house/garage area. Upon arrival, the deputy saw that a woman named Ann Borgia was detained and was...
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe
Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Flooding causing major damage at burn scar in Rociada
Since the monsoon season started in Mid-June, up to a foot of rain has fallen in the burn scar near Rociada.
