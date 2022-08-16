Read full article on original website
Related
A staggering 92% of England is off limits to the public. I’ve decided to take a stand | Jon Moses
Right to Roam believes people should respectfully explore the land on their doorstep: after all, we pay subsidies for a lot of it, says Right to Roam organiser Jon Moses
U.K.・
LAWRENCE BOOTH: Twenty of England's 43 Tests from next summer will be against Australia or India – but only three are against World Test Championship leaders South Africa
Twenty of England’s 43 Tests between next summer and early 2027 will be against Australia and India — but only three against South Africa, the current leaders of the World Test Championship. With Australia and India also scheduled to play a pair of five-match series against each other,...
BBC
Scotland to face Ireland in first-ever women's international at The Grange
Scotland will host a three-match series against Ireland from 5-8 September as their women's team prepare for the 2023 T20 World Cup qualifiers. It will be the first time the women's team will play a full international at The Grange, Edinburgh. Head coach Peter Ross said that playing on such...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead.
Athletics-Jacobs and Lueckenkemper take European 100 metres golds
MUNICH, Germany, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs ended a troubled season on a high when he won the European 100 metres title on Tuesday, while local favourite Gina Lueckenkemper won a brilliant women’s race by five thousandths of a second.
Sir Andrew Strauss hopes review will make English game ‘cleaner and more simple’
Sir Andrew Strauss hopes his performance review of English cricket can help make the domestic game “a little bit cleaner and more simple” and called for the buy-in of the 18 first-class counties.The former England captain is currently leading a wide-ranging investigation into the domestic structure and whether the county system prepares players properly for the rigours of international cricket with the long-term ambition of England being the best team in the world across all three formats.Strauss is nearing the conclusion of the review and will put forward proposals to the first-class counties shortly, with 12 required to vote in...
SkySports
South Africa: Kagiso Rabada to Dean Elgar - what's been behind tourists' Test resurgence?
England return to Test action on Wednesday, with Ben Stokes' side eager to replicate the exhilarating, attacking brand of cricket that brought them four-straight wins to start the summer. But what can we expect of their opponents?. South Africa are a much-changed side from the one that last toured England...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
England face South Africa in first Test at Lord's LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the LV= Insurance First Test at Lord's. Watch live on Sky Sports The Hundred.
BBC
England v South Africa: Ben Stokes dismisses Sarel Erwee and Rassie van der Dussen in first Test
Ben Stokes removes Sarel Erwee with a "hostile" bouncer and traps Rassie van der Dussen lbw in back-to-back overs on day two of the first Test at Lord's. FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa LIVE: First Test, day two, Lord's. Available to UK users only.
BBC
World Cup League 2: Scotland suffer two-wicket defeat by USA
Scotland 249-8 (50 overs): MacLeod 133, Leask 41. Holland 3-28 United States 250-8 (49.5 overs): Jones 62, Patel 50. Tahir 2-37 Scotland were stunned in the final over as the United States snatched a two-wicket win in their World Cup League 2 one-day international at Aberdeen. Calum MacLeod's superb unbeaten...
South Africa put England’s attacking philosophy to the test with ruthless bowling display
Dean Elgar had dared England to try their brand of gung-ho cricket against his South African seam attack, and his bowlers backed up their captain’s provocations with a ruthless assault of pace and swing on the first day at Lord’s.Kagiso Rabada made the initial incisions into England’s batting line-up before Anrich Nortje tore through the middle order with raw pace, splaying the stumps to remove the star of England’s cricketing summer, Jonny Bairstow, for a duck, and coaxing a thick edge from Ben Stokes’s bat with the last ball before lunch. The South Africans fiercely celebrated the England captain’s wicket,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa
Ollie Pope’s attempts to get England out of trouble after they lost early wickets were dampened by a rain delay after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before the break having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61 with England 116 for six when the rain began to fall in London.Pope had to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke...
Cricket-India, Australia to clash in two five-test series in next four years
MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India and Australia will clash in five-test series twice during the next four-year calendar, which will feature more international matches across the game's three formats.
SkySports
Should Ollie Robinson have played as England's undercooked attack toils on day two at Lord's?
James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Undoubtedly two of England's greatest ever bowlers, and unquestionably still worth their place in the Test team. But are they a little undercooked?. The relentless, packed cricketing schedule has drawn plenty of criticism of late, but it has also played its part in offering little...
BBC
Ireland v Afghanistan: Irish win rain-affected decider to seal Twenty20 series at Stormont
Afghanistan 95-5 (15 overs): Ghani 44*, Azmatullah 15*; Adair 3-16 Ireland 56-3 (6.4 overs): Stirling 16, Tucker 14; Mujeeb 2-17 Ireland won by seven wickets (DLS Method) Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in a rain-affected decider to win the Twenty20 series at Stormont. With Afghanistan 95-5 after 15 overs,...
SkySports
Premier League clubs could soon target rising US talent, says the sporting director for The United Soccer League
The man in charge of player development in US soccer says the huge untapped pool of talent in the country is now being recognised, and he expects to see many more American stars being snapped up to play in the Premier League and other big European leagues in the next few years.
Ben Stokes happy to see South Africa ‘keep talking’ about England’s new approach
Ben Stokes admitting taking some satisfaction from hearing South Africa counterpart Dean Elgar wade into the debate about England’s new approach to Test cricket.The England skipper has distanced himself from the term ‘Bazball’, coined to reflect the aggressive approach since he and head coach Brendon McCullum took the helm, but was interested to note Elgar’s apparent critique of those methods.Speaking last week the Proteas skipper said he had “absolutely no interest” in England’s rebooted style, which has delivered four wins out of four so far, but also suggested he was sceptical about how successful it would be in the long...
Ben Stokes leads England fightback after South Africa take control of first Test
England had lost every session of this Test match convincingly up to tea on day two and were meandering towards an enormous first innings deficit when the unlikely duo of Ben Stokes and Jack Leach – where have we heard that before? – conjured a spell of fierce bounce and genuine spin to disrupt South Africa’s momentum.The tourists still hold a commanding 124-run lead after reaching stumps on 289-7, boosted by a late flurry of runs from bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen, having toppled their hosts earlier in the day for only 165 led by Kagiso Rabada’s five-wicket haul....
Comments / 0