SkySports
Premier League clubs could soon target rising US talent, says the sporting director for The United Soccer League
The man in charge of player development in US soccer says the huge untapped pool of talent in the country is now being recognised, and he expects to see many more American stars being snapped up to play in the Premier League and other big European leagues in the next few years.
'This is a league for young players': Riqui Puig relishing life at LA Galaxy after joining from Barcelona and is ready for his debut Friday - as coach Greg Vanney hails 'on of the most significant signings' in MLS history
Riqui Puig has insisted his move from Barcelona to Los Angeles Galaxy is not a sideward or backward step for his career, despite leaving one of Europe's heavyweight teams. Puig joined the Galaxy on a contract until 2025 in a free transfer from Barca, who have a buy-back option and a 50 per cent sell-on fee in the deal. The 23-year-old made a total of 57 appearances for the LaLiga side but heads to Major League Soccer in pursuit of regular first-team action.
Soccer games today: Premier League, MLS, LaLiga, Liga MX, and more
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA・
Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist
Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
ESPN
Americans in Europe: Where the USMNT's World Cup hopefuls are playing across the Atlantic
With the World Cup looming in November, never before has the start of a European club season been more important for players of the United States men's national team. Those with aspirations of going to Qatar 2022 will need get off to a flying start to the 2022-23 season to confirm their place on the plane.
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid ponder swap deal for Ronaldo
Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external. However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external.
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting
Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer's most contentious sagas.The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Ronaldo's behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form. There is increasing debate within the club over whether...
Yardbarker
Chelsea see €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid star
Chelsea have seen a €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the last year of their contracts, a new midfielder could be a priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer. The midfield duo have been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in the...
Marcelo is 'closer to retiring than finding a new club' after calling time on his 15-year Real Madrid stint... with the Brazilian defender 'not interested in offers from MLS or Qatar - and instead eyeing a post-football career as an entrepreneur'
Former Real Madrid captain Marcelo is one step closer to retirement as the offers to continue his career are not attractive enough to him. The Brazilian left-back played for the Spanish club for 15 years before leaving at the end of the 2021-22 season - after winning 25 titles with Real, the most of any player with the side.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo.
BBC
Matheus Nunes: Wolves agree club record £38m fee for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder
Wolves have agreed a club record €45m (£38m) fee with Sporting Lisbon for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes. Nunes, 23, has been on the radar of many leading clubs in Europe. Personal terms are still to be agreed but Wolves are hopeful of concluding what would be a major...
Soccer-Sevilla sign French defender Nianzou from Bayern
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou has joined Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Wednesday. Financial details of the move were not disclosed but local media reported that Sevilla agreed to pay 16 million euros ($16.27 million) for the 20-year-old Frenchman.
Yardbarker
Sevilla announce signings of Jules Kounde’s replacement Tanguy Nianzou
Sevilla have confirmed the signing of a second central defender of the summer, announcing that Tanguy Nianzou had joined the club on Wednesday. Nianzou, 20, arrives from Bayern Munich and signs a five-year deal with Los Nervionenses. Although Sevilla did not confirm a fee, Fabrizio Romano put the figure at €20m (€4m in add-ons). Bayern also have a buy-back clause.
Yardbarker
Manchester United target La Liga duo Casemiro and Joao Felix
Manchester United look desperate in the transfer market. Truth be told, the club rarely looks organised in the transfer market, opting to use a scattergun approach to landing targets year after year. One minute we’re working on a deal for Adrien Rabiot and a week later everything collapses, as per...
Soccer-Di Maria sidelined with injury after Juve debut
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Juventus forward Angel Di Maria suffered a thigh muscle injury on his Serie A debut and will out of action for at least 10 days, the Turin-based club said on Tuesday.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United turn to Atletico's Joao Felix
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United turn to Atletico's Joao Felix. You can probably file this one as another...
Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
Manchester United are closing in on the big-money signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, the PA news agency understands.Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and a deal worth an initial 60million euros (£50.7m) is close for the Brazil international.The fee for Casemiro could rise to 70m euros (£59.2m) if clauses are met, with a four-year deal plus the option of a further season on the table.Talk of a medical on Friday appears premature, which means he would not be registered in time for Monday’s clash with rivals Liverpool.United sit bottom of the Premier...
