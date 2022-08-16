How Actionable Data and Expert Analysis Supports Service Providers, Fosters Better Care and Ensures Financial Benefits

Read full article on original website
Primary Care EHR Elation Health Raises $50M to Support Independent Primary Care Practices
– Elation Health, the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, announced a Series D financing round of $50M. The Series D round was co-led by Generation Investment Management and Ascension Ventures with participation from Threshold Ventures, Ascend Partners, and individual investors including Fay Rotenberg and Jonathan Bush. This new round brings Elation Health to $108.5M in total venture funding to date.
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Cost Control Provider Payer Compass
– Healthcare payments company Zelis today announced an agreement to acquire Payer Compass, a healthcare provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – Through the acquisition, Zelis will integrate Payer Compass into its existing solution suite to further help...
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
Caption Health, Heartbeat Health Partner to Provide Access to Cardiac Care
– Caption Health and Heartbeat Health today announced a partnership that will enable providers to offer their patients earlier access to cardiovascular care than ever before possible. – Together, the partners are increasing access to early cardiac evaluations and care by providing these two innovations as a value-based bundle for...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages
Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
Homeward Raises $50M, Inks Value-Based Contract with Priority Health
– Homeward raises $50M Series B funding round co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and Human Capital. – The funding round also includes participation from General Catalyst, which led Homeward’s Series A funding, and Lee Shapiro and Glen Tullman, Co-Founders of 7wireVentures, one of the country’s most successful early-stage healthcare venture funds.
Syapse Raises $35M to Expand Learning Health Network
– Syapse raises $35M led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus)to tackle the challenge of understanding, preventing, and treating complex cancers. – The investment will allow Syapse to expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, making it more efficient to uncover meaningful insights from real-world oncology data.
Health Data Privacy: Majority of Patients Demand Accountability, Transparency
– A new examination of patient perspectives on health data privacy illustrates unresolved tension over the eroding security and confidentiality of personal health information in a wired society and economy. – More than 92% of patients believe privacy is a right and their health data should not be available for...
Digital Front Doors Create Personalized Patient Experience
Heightened patient expectations are changing the way healthcare services are delivered, from the way patients receive care to the way they pay for services and manage their conditions. A need for greater patient-centricity is changing the way payers, providers, and healthcare services organizations do business. The digital front door is an ecosystem of technologies patients use to engage with healthcare, starting from when they detect symptoms, to when they pay or receive post-appointment care. This can be anything from finding care, booking appointment and completing forms online, to availing of telehealth services and digital billing. It is a way to provide better guided care in an easy and accessible manner. By looking closely at the customer journey, healthcare providers can better leverage data and modern technologies to provide greater convenience and better care for their patients.
HIMSS Delivers 9 Recommendations for Strengthening Primary Healthcare
This week, The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) responded to a Request for Information (RFI) from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health on the HHS Initiative to Strengthen Primary Healthcare. The letter submitted on 8/1 calls for improved healthcare access, equity and outcomes to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
Velatura Services Selected for Amazon Web Services Health Equity Initiative
– Velatura Services (Velatura) today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40M, three-year commitment supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity. – Participation in the initiative will enhance Velatura’s efforts to provide essential data management...
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
RLDatix Acquires Galen Healthcare Solutions
– RLDatix, the international leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced today the acquisition of Galen Healthcare Solutions (Galen), the market leader in implementation, optimization, data migration and archival solutions for HIT systems. – The Galen acquisition will enable RLDatix to help organizations meet regulatory requirements...
Diagnostic Robotics Raises $45M for Medical-Grade AI Triage & Clinical Predictions Platform
– Diagnostic Robotics has announced the closing of a $45M Series B funding round led by StageOne investors, with participation from Mayo Clinic, thus becoming a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, as well as other existing investors such as strategic angel investor Bradley Bloom, co-founder of Berkshire Partners, participated in this funding round as well.
CareFirst BCBS Taps Headway to Expand Access to Mental Healthcare
– Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the largest not-for-profit health plan in the mid-Atlantic region, and Headway, a tech-enabled company that expands access to in-network mental health care by removing barriers that providers, payers, and the people they serve face, announced a collaboration to scale CareFirst’s mental health care program.
Dear Digital Healthcare: Let’s Do Better
Digital transformation has increased healthcare access, but quality and consistency are lagging behind. A human touch – and some innovative thinking – can get us where we need to be. We weren’t prepared. But can you blame us?. The healthcare industry has gone digital faster than anyone...
New COVID-19 Analytics Dashboards Tracks Levels of Protection Against the Virus at the County Level
– Data on COVID-19’s ever-changing behavior and its potential impact at the county level is now available with the release of the national Covid-19 Community Protection Dashboard. – The dashboard, available at: https://www.civitasforhealth.org/community-protection-dashboard/; offers an aggregate Community Protection Index (CPI) for nearly all of the counties in the U.S....
