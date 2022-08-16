Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?
Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Going electric will cost the auto industry hundreds of thousands of jobs, experts predict
Electric cars are simpler to make than gasoline vehicles. That simple fact could have the auto industry headed toward an employment crisis.
JOBS・
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
Autoblog
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets
WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
MotorTrend Magazine
Electric Vehicles Are Way, Way More Energy-Efficient Than Internal Combustion Vehicles
Out of the 8.9 million barrels of gasoline consumed daily in the U.S. on average, only 1.8 million gallons, or approximately 20 percent, actually propel an internal combustion vehicle forward. The other 80 percent is wasted on heat and parasitic auxiliary components that draw away energy. As the world begins its shift to EV proliferation, the good news is electric vehicles are far more energy efficient on the road.
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
Why Are Electric Vehicles So Fast?
Electrified vehicles used to have a reputation for being slow and boring. Just ask the first-gen Toyota Prius. But, today's EVs are the farthest thing from the original Prius you can possibly imagine. The fastest vehicles on the road today are performance EVs, and this trend isn't stopping anytime soon.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
You'll Almost Have to Buy an Electric Vehicle if Climate Bill Passes
The attractions of electric vehicles have been magnetic in 2022. Soaring gas prices, inflation not seen in four decades and a push for cleaner, environmentally friendly technology have all combined to make EVs more appealing than ever to consumers. Now, there is legislation headed toward the home stretch that will...
PC Magazine
EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?
Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Heads To Mexico Later This Year
Along with becoming a key hub for the automaker’s engineering efforts, Mexico has also seen an influx of new Blue Oval products in recent months, including the 2023 Ford Lobo Raptor R (known as the Ford F-150 Raptor R in the U.S.), the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, and the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. Now, the automaker’s Mexican lineup continues to grow with the addition of the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, which is slated to launch in that country later this year.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Florida among leading states in EV adoption
Florida is second in the nation in electric vehicle ownership, but trails far behind California, where nearly 40% of the nation's EVs are registered.Yes, but: Unlike California, Florida offers EV buyers no state incentives, making its high adoption rate all the more remarkable.But, but, but: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.In fact, America's EV revolution has barely begun and it's playing out in super-slow motion.Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in the face of urgent warnings about climate change....
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit Connect Lineup Ditches 2.5L I-4 Engine
The 2023 Ford Transit Connect is part of that model’s second-generation, which has been in production since the 2013 model year, though it did undergo a mid-cycle refresh for the 2019 model year. Regardless, it will solder on largely unchanged for the new model year, though sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Transit Connect van and wagon will no longer offer the 2.5L I-4 engine.
