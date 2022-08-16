ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?

Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
Autoblog

Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets

WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
INCOME TAX
MotorTrend Magazine

Electric Vehicles Are Way, Way More Energy-Efficient Than Internal Combustion Vehicles

Out of the 8.9 million barrels of gasoline consumed daily in the U.S. on average, only 1.8 million gallons, or approximately 20 percent, actually propel an internal combustion vehicle forward. The other 80 percent is wasted on heat and parasitic auxiliary components that draw away energy. As the world begins its shift to EV proliferation, the good news is electric vehicles are far more energy efficient on the road.
CARS
makeuseof.com

Why Are Electric Vehicles So Fast?

Electrified vehicles used to have a reputation for being slow and boring. Just ask the first-gen Toyota Prius. But, today's EVs are the farthest thing from the original Prius you can possibly imagine. The fastest vehicles on the road today are performance EVs, and this trend isn't stopping anytime soon.
CARS
PC Magazine

EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?

Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Heads To Mexico Later This Year

Along with becoming a key hub for the automaker’s engineering efforts, Mexico has also seen an influx of new Blue Oval products in recent months, including the 2023 Ford Lobo Raptor R (known as the Ford F-150 Raptor R in the U.S.), the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, and the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. Now, the automaker’s Mexican lineup continues to grow with the addition of the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, which is slated to launch in that country later this year.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida among leading states in EV adoption

Florida is second in the nation in electric vehicle ownership, but trails far behind California, where nearly 40% of the nation's EVs are registered.Yes, but: Unlike California, Florida offers EV buyers no state incentives, making its high adoption rate all the more remarkable.But, but, but: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.In fact, America's EV revolution has barely begun and it's playing out in super-slow motion.Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in the face of urgent warnings about climate change....
FLORIDA STATE
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Transit Connect Lineup Ditches 2.5L I-4 Engine

The 2023 Ford Transit Connect is part of that model’s second-generation, which has been in production since the 2013 model year, though it did undergo a mid-cycle refresh for the 2019 model year. Regardless, it will solder on largely unchanged for the new model year, though sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Transit Connect van and wagon will no longer offer the 2.5L I-4 engine.
CARS

