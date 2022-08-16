ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities

The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis

This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
MySanAntonio

Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon

Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Shots fired on first day at Texas high school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito to hand out sandbags this week

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As forecasters watch for a new tropical wave in the Caribbean, San Benito is preparing in advance with a drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners. The sandbag distribution will take place on two separate dates.  The first distribution will take […]
KVUE

Texas power grid operator ERCOT names new CEO

AUSTIN, Texas — Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Church’s gets praised, meat market blood dumpster leaks into neighborhood

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is heading to Cameron County’s biggest city with a nasty complaint from neighbors near a meat market. Photos from Carnicerna Del Valle on 1233 E Alton Gloor on June 14, 2022 Health inspection report show bloody meat leaking from a trash bag into a neighborhood street. The report […]
