valleybusinessreport.com
TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities
The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
Only one more top prize is left in the Million Dollar Loteria game!
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
San Antonio Current
Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
KHOU
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?
Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
CBS Austin
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis
This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
MySanAntonio
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
Shots fired on first day at Texas high school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
San Benito to hand out sandbags this week
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As forecasters watch for a new tropical wave in the Caribbean, San Benito is preparing in advance with a drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners. The sandbag distribution will take place on two separate dates. The first distribution will take […]
KVUE
Texas power grid operator ERCOT names new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas — Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since...
Church’s gets praised, meat market blood dumpster leaks into neighborhood
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is heading to Cameron County’s biggest city with a nasty complaint from neighbors near a meat market. Photos from Carnicerna Del Valle on 1233 E Alton Gloor on June 14, 2022 Health inspection report show bloody meat leaking from a trash bag into a neighborhood street. The report […]
