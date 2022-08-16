Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Country's biggest rum fan could win their own bar
Launching just in time for National Rum Day on August 16, Old J Spiced Rum is calling for all rum fanatics to come forward and tell them why they should be crowned the UK’s number one rum fan. To mark the occasion, Old J will be rewarding the self-confessed...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
I went to Gordon Ramsay's burger chain and had one of the worst fried-chicken sandwiches I've ever tasted
I recently tried Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger chain, which has nine locations in the UK. The Hell's Kitchen burger — which had smoked cheese and a jalapeño and padrón salsa — was delicious. But Ramsay's fried-chicken burger tasted extremely dry to me. Ramsay has more than...
insideedition.com
Newlyweds Says They Were Charged Over $570 for Dozen Oysters, 1 Beer, 1 Cocktail at Mykonos Restaurant
A Canadian couple who were honeymooning in Greece were slapped with a $570 bill for “a quick snack,” they said. Lindsay and Alex Breen, both 30, were on their honeymoon on the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos when they went to a restaurant for what they thought would be a light afternoon snack.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Carer who lost six babies in four years finds comfort in life-like dolls
A carer devastated by the loss of six pregnancies in four years turned to life-like dolls to give her comfort. Natasha Harridge says it meant a lot to her when she was able to cuddle the dolls after losing her own babies. But now she is looking forward to welcoming...
Restaurant gets rid of plant-based dishes after losing patience with 'holier than thou' vegans
A restaurant has ditched its plant-based dishes from its menu after losing patience with ‘holier than thou’ vegans. The Kitchen at London House on the Isle of Wight took to Facebook on Thursday to defend its choice not to cater to those following a plant-based diet, after previously adapting its menu to suit vegans.
This New Bourbon Is a Tribute to a Prohibition-Era Bootlegger With a Checkered Past
Prohibition is full of folk heroes for the whiskey world to celebrate—the bootleggers and rumrunners who wouldn’t let America’s Noble Experiment keep the people from their hooch. Remus Repeal Reserve VI from the Ross & Squibb Distillery (part of MGP) is the sixth release of this excellent bourbon named after a man who was instrumental in making sure the whiskey continued to flow. Given the propensity for violence that some of these individuals had, it’s probably best to vet your Prohibition icons. And it’s worth noting that Remus shot and killed his second wife, Imogen Holmes, after she filed for divorce....
buckinghamshirelive.com
Simple washing mistake means we ruin 14 items of clothing every year
Baffled Brits wash £6.8billion down the drain each year in shrunken and damaged clothing - because they don’t understand laundry care symbols, it has emerged. Researchers who carried out a detailed study found the average adult annually ruins £128.99 of clothing due to a vicious cycle of confusion over the endless symbols which denote everything from washing temperature to ironing guidelines and drying methods.
This All-Inclusive Cancun Resort Serves Traditional Cuisine And Culture To Guests
This Cancun resort is serving traditional cuisine and culture to guests. Indeed, all-inclusive resort dining isn’t just buffets and Tiki bars quickly scheduled between excursions and pool time. Authentic Mexican cuisine with dishes like flautas, enchiladas, tostadas, and ceviche grace the menu. While nachos and burritos come to mind when thinking about Mexican food, they are well…more American. The Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino in Cancun is capturing the culture of Mexico through their traditional cuisine. This Cancun resort takes vacationers on a journey for their taste buds.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Camden's special Strawberry Hells lager returns to mark Tank Party celebration
Camden Town Brewery has announced one of its best-selling throwback beers, Strawberry Hells Forever, is returning to mark the 10th anniversary of its famous Tank Party after a two-year absence. A fruity twist on its iconic Hells Lager, Strawberry Hells Forever is a full-bodied strawberry-flavoured pink lager perfect for enjoying in the summer months.
Eater
The Next Chef on London’s Most Famous Inductions Is a Pasta Master
A Shoreditch pasta master will join the ranks of London’s most famous induction hobs from early September. Mitchell Damota, formerly head chef at Burro e Salvia — known for its low-key dining room and superb fresh pasta — will take over at Clapton wine bar P. Franco from 10 September.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cadbury fans thrilled as discontinued chocolate bar returns to the shelves
We all love reminiscing about classic chocolate bars from years gone by that we used to adore but can longer get our hands on. But we love it even more when those delicious treats return to the shelves - as one Cadbury favourite has. The Cadbury Dream bar was a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi worker delivers blunt message to a certain type of customer
Aldi shoppers have been urged to spare a thought for hard-working Aldi staff who have been 'pulling it out of the bag' during recent heatwaves. Louisa Brown went on the Facebook group Aldi UK Shoppers to plead with people to stop 'moaning' and 'abusing' staff. It has been a sticky...
buckinghamshirelive.com
A-Level students with 'bad' exam results offered free day out
A leading UK attraction is offering A-Level students with 'bad' results a free day out. The London Dungeon said it wanted them to see there are 'scarier things in life than short-term exam result setbacks'. Those scoring all Ds or under are being invited to explore London’s most horrible history...
Mexican home cook Silvia Martinez wins PBS’s first national search for ‘The Great American Recipe’
And the winner of The Great American Recipe is… Silvia Martinez! The California home cook who grew up making Mexican dishes she learned from her grandmother, aunts, and mother takes home first place during the season finale of the PBS cooking show. Originally from Guanajuato in central Mexico,...
This New Barrel-Aged Gin Spends More Time in Oak Than Most Bourbons
Barrel aging just kind of makes everything taste better. While gin is not generally thought of as being a spirit that requires maturation, Mississippi’s Cathead Distillery just released three new aged expressions that should appeal to whiskey drinkers, and one of them is older than many bourbons you’ll find on the shelf. Obviously, whiskey is associated with barrel maturation, but rum, cognac and tequila also spend some time getting to know the inside of a cask, and coffee, hot sauce and maple syrup can all become a little more flavorful after some quality wood time. Cathead decided to apply the same...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Nik Nak fans thrilled as 'stinky' crisp flavour returns after 14 years
It's been 14 years of hurt, but the hopes and dreams of Nik Nak fans are about to be realised as a legendary flavour is heading back to shops. Yes, if you were one of those who dared to dream Scampi 'n' Lemon flavour Nik Naks would return in your lifetime, this is a day to remember.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Win a magical offroad Land Rover safari at Woburn Safari Park
Animal lovers have the chance to win an experience of a lifetime as Woburn Safari Park is offering one lucky winner the chance to take up to five people on a stunning VIP 90 minute tour. The winner and guests will be treated to a guided tour in one of the park's VIP Land Rovers through the Savannah Grasslands, Kingdom of Carnivores and African Forest reserves coming face to face with some of the world's most amazing animals.
Blue Bottle's New Designer Roast Is the Caviar of Coffee Beans
This is your official reminder that we’re halfway through August, people. That means it’s basically fall and it’s nearly time to toast your friends with a Pumpkin Spice White Claw for tailgate szn and roll out the Pillsbury Halloween sugar cookies. These are the laws of the Claws laws of the universe—I don’t make the rules.
