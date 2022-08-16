ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan

Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
MICHIGAN STATE
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Welcome home Ava!

Ava “Swiss” Swieczkowski performed live last week on America’s Got Talent television show. The 2022 Oxford High School graduate did not receive enough votes to continue competing. on the national show. After a nearly four hour flight from Hollywood, CA to Detroit, Swiss and. family were driven...
ENTERTAINMENT
Northern lights could be visible in Michigan this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), a large discharge of energy from the sun, were detected on Sunday, Aug. 14, and that could bring the northern lights to Michigan skies Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch...
MICHIGAN STATE
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend August 18-21

From celebrating the new Boardman Lake Loop in Traverse City to a rubber ducky race in Bellaire, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. August 18 | Old...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks

Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Renaissance Festival Pirates & Pups Weekend

Bring your dog & pirate pals for our Pirates & Pups weekend! This weekend will showcase pup rescue groups, pup training demonstrations & contests for dogs. Not only are there activities for your pups, but also for you! WCSX’s Donielle Flynn carries a lot of love and excitement for the Michigan Renaissance and will be in attendance at the Michigan Renaissance Festival on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 from 10am to 2pm to capture live moments with characters, festival goers, and their pets!
MICHIGAN STATE

