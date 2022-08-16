ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buckinghamshirelive.com

Simple washing mistake means we ruin 14 items of clothing every year

Baffled Brits wash £6.8billion down the drain each year in shrunken and damaged clothing - because they don’t understand laundry care symbols, it has emerged. Researchers who carried out a detailed study found the average adult annually ruins £128.99 of clothing due to a vicious cycle of confusion over the endless symbols which denote everything from washing temperature to ironing guidelines and drying methods.
BEAUTY & FASHION
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi worker delivers blunt message to a certain type of customer

Aldi shoppers have been urged to spare a thought for hard-working Aldi staff who have been 'pulling it out of the bag' during recent heatwaves. Louisa Brown went on the Facebook group Aldi UK Shoppers to plead with people to stop 'moaning' and 'abusing' staff. It has been a sticky...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Tesco shoppers told not to get caught out by Clubcard 'mistake'

Tesco customers are being told to watch what they buy in order to avoid a common Clubcard 'mistake'. It is so they can get the best value for money when they reach the tills. Especially with the cost of living has been biting families in the pocket. To help combat the costs, thousands of people have been signing up for Tesco's Clubcard as you can save tons compared to if you didn't own one, reports BirminghamLive.
RETAIL
buckinghamshirelive.com

A-Level students with 'bad' exam results offered free day out

A leading UK attraction is offering A-Level students with 'bad' results a free day out. The London Dungeon said it wanted them to see there are 'scarier things in life than short-term exam result setbacks'. Those scoring all Ds or under are being invited to explore London’s most horrible history...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Rollercoaster superfan reveals his hacks for making the most out of theme park visits

A theme park superfan has revealed his top tricks and tips for getting the most out of your visit to some of the biggest and best amusement parks. Mark Forrest, also known as @disneymark to his thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram, has spent his whole life visiting theme parks and has shared his hacks for outsmarting the crowds this summer.
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

A Level results day freebies - from Pizza Express to Nando's

Restaurants across the UK are offering students who are receiving their A Level results today free meals, sides or desserts to help with the celebrations. Simply by showing a copy of their results, students can grab a bargain at some of the UK’s most popular high street chains, reports The Mirror.
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mum shares £4 hack to keep children entertained on a long car trip

It’s well known that children can get restless while in the car, and need continuous entertainment to help pass the time, which can be difficult for any parent trying to drive and navigate. Research showed that almost 15% of drivers admitted to suffering a major crash as a result of being distracted by young children.
KIDS

