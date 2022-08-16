Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
ASAP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm in November shooting in Hollywood
ASAP Rocky charged with two felonies in connection with November shooting where a person suffered a minor injury.
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder
Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
Texas nurse facing murder charges for fiery Los Angeles crash was reportedly volatile after breakups
Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The traveling nurse who is facing murder charges for allegedly plowing through a Los Angeles intersection at 90 mph last week reportedly had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California
Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
‘Empire’ actor Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death revealed six months after her body was found
"Empire" actor Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was revealed six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. Pearlman died by suicide caused by sodium nitrate toxicity on Feb. 18, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pearlman, 43, went missing after she...
Popculture
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Anne Heche Had Cocaine In Her System During Car Crash: Reports
The actor is in critical condition after crashing her car into two Los Angeles homes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California
Watch: Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California. Jason Momoa is OK following a car accident in Topanga, Calif. this past weekend. The incident took place on Old Topanga Road at around 11:00 a.m. on July 24, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by KTLA. Citing the report, the Los Angeles news outlet said a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Vitaliy Avagimyan was riding his bike when he crossed the middle line in the road and went "directly into the path" of Momoa's car, resulting in Avagimyan being "ejected from his motorcycle."
Anne Heche in a coma with burns as LAPD investigates fiery crash
After suffering burns in a car crash, Anne Heche faces an investigation in connection with a possible DUI and hit-and-run.
hotnewhiphop.com
Comedian Teddy Ray Died In Apparent Drowning: Report
It stunned Hollywood to learn of the passing of Teddy Ray, and today (August 15), more has been shared about his untimely death. The comedian has been a beloved member of the entertainment community and found a new level of fame when he joined the ranks of All Def Digital. Millions of people have used his clips or audio in their social media posts without even knowing the origins, and it is clear that Ray's impact will be felt for some time.
Video shows L.A. street takeover participants ransacking 7-Eleven, LAPD says
Police released surveillance video showing people storming into a 7-Eleven store early Monday, stealing items and throwing merchandise at employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Britney Spears’ ex-husband released from jail following court appearance
Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been released from a Napa County jail after appearing in court to face two felony charges relating to an alleged theft in 2015.Jason Alexander, 40, was charged over an incident in which he stole a bracelet worth 2,000 dollars (£1,650) from a woman he was renting a room from in Napa County.He faces charges grand theft and buying/ selling stolen property.Alexander appeared virtually at Napa County Superior Court, in California, on Wednesday.He was dressed in a blue jumper and face mask, but did not enter any pleas.He spoke only to confirm his name and accept court...
Comments / 0