People have been urged not to turn their fridges off as they face rising costs of energy.Health chief Dame Jenny Harries said that people should also try and keep the heating on “particularly those at the extreme ages of life”.She said she had heard of people switching their fridges off to save on fuel bills but this “creates the risk of infection in food”.Dame Jenny, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think one of the important things here is people recognise the importance of spending what will likely be for...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO