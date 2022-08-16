Read full article on original website
‘Serious concerns’ over Covid booster rollout as GPs say they can’t afford to offer jabs
Doctors have raised “serious concerns” about the autumn rollout of Covid boosters as GPs warn a cut in government funding means many can no longer afford to offer jabs.The UK Health Security Agency announced it will offer a new Omicron-specific jab, by Moderna, to over-50s, as part of its latest vaccination programme due to start in September.But leaders of major GP practices have told The Independent that reduced funding at a time of rising costs and staff shortages makes the jab “unviable”. The British Medical Association (BMA) has said it has “serious concerns” about how a drop in GPs...
Hospitals are running low on epidurals for mothers-to-be: Some patients are given no choice over pain relief in delivery room amid shortage
Women are being denied a choice of pain relief during labour due to a shortage of epidural kits and the drug offered as an alternative, doctors have warned. Supplies of the kits and the painkiller Remifentanil are so low that some NHS hospitals are denying women their usual right to choose which one they would prefer.
AOL Corp
Nurses of color look for 'action' after official apology from American Nurses Association
Nurses of color say they are looking forward to action after an official apology from the nation’s largest nursing association for itshistory of racist practices that disenfranchised nurses of color. In a recent statement, the American Nurses Association apologized to nurses of color, saying that in the coming months...
Health chief: Do not turn off fridges to save money as cost of living bites
People have been urged not to turn their fridges off as they face rising costs of energy.Health chief Dame Jenny Harries said that people should also try and keep the heating on “particularly those at the extreme ages of life”.She said she had heard of people switching their fridges off to save on fuel bills but this “creates the risk of infection in food”.Dame Jenny, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think one of the important things here is people recognise the importance of spending what will likely be for...
Could Drones Provide HIV Care in Hard-to-Reach Areas?
Could drones be the future of getting antiretroviral treatment and other medications to people in hard-to-reach areas?. Some scientists think so. At the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) last week in Montreal, two teams presented research testing the technology in Uganda and Guinea. These approach could potentially also help in the United States, especially in rural and Indigenous communities.
healthleadersmedia.com
Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings
Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
BBC
Calls for 'proper' compensation after NHS infected blood scandal
A woman left infected with contaminated blood when she was a child has told how "no amount of money will replace having a normal healthy life". Mel McKay, from Bridlington in East Yorkshire, was among some 4,000 people given blood that led to them developing viruses like hepatitis and HIV.
TechCrunch
FDA decision to allow over-the-counter hearing loss technology will be a catalyst for innovation
On Monday, the FDA announced that hearing aids and other hearing technology can now be sold over the counter. This ends a system that mandated a prescription, which resulted in high costs due to low competition — not to mention being a time-consuming and hard-to-navigate endeavor for patients. Founders and insiders in the audiology field think this decision will be a catalyst to bring better products and care to those with hearing loss.
FDA・
Report: Electronic Health Records Have Limited Influence on Reducing Costs for Rural Hospitals
Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are computer programs used by hospitals to collect information about patients, treatments, and outcomes. Some experts believe that EHRs can improve health care quality and reduce hospital costs by reducing errors, facilitating the flow of information, and allowing health professionals to do tasks with fewer resources. Early studies on EHRs and hospital costs estimated that EHRs could reduce annual health spending by between $78 and $81 billion.
MedicalXpress
Study explores how active parent participation can improve neonatal health and reduce parental stress
The parent-offspring bond is a fundamental connection for humans. In neonatal care, particularly when caring for ill or preterm infants, special importance is given to active physical closeness between the parents and the infant. Research has shown that preterm infants who receive parental care in the form of physical and emotional closeness have better rates of growth and development. What's more, skin-to-skin contact with infants also reduces parental anxiety and stress. This concept of zero-separation in neonatal care has led to the development of the family integrated care model, where parents are mentored and trained to become the primary caregivers to their infant.
