Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama
Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Alabama Football: Three reasons Bryce Young won’t win the Heisman
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young exceeded lofty expectations to keep the Heisman Trophy in Tuscaloosa in 2021, his first year as a starter. I think it’s unlikely that Bryce repeats as the Heisman winner, but it’s not because I’m not confident in the signal caller. I agree...
Alabama expected to land 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley
Alabama has been intrigued with 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley. Why? The Florida native made a trip to Tuscaloosa on July 30 for a team cookout. Since then, he has been an Alabama lean despite being verbally committed to Notre Dame for over a year. Well, on Tuesday evening, Keeley...
Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals how he stood up to Nick Saban at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had a breakout rookie season last year. He showed that he was ready for the NFL day one. Apparently, it didn’t happen overnight either. Harris was a strong, powerful tailback in college at Alabama for Nick Saban. But unlike many of Saban’s players, Harris was not one to back down from the legendary coach.
Former Crimson Tide Star Najee Harris Reveals He Left Alabama Following Spat with Nick Saban
It’s not always sunshine and rainbows for football players at Alabama. Sure, we see plenty of smiles when the Crimson Tide raise the national championship trophy at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tense moments in the locker room. Former running back Najee Harris shared some insight into some of his encounters with Nick Saban.
Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of Alabama's Second Scrimmage
Saban met with the media following the Crimson Tide's 12th practice of fall camp.
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
247Sports
Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
Alabama Football: Three Tide players who especially deserve respect
Saturday will be a big day for many Alabama football players. The second and last scrimmage of fall camp is always important. While performing well on Saturday is essential for every player, some have more riding on their performance than others. After Saturday, practice reps below the two-deep will be...
Alabama Football: Despite latest news Tide secondary will be fine
The most recent news about the Alabama football secondary concerns Crimson Tide fans. With a practice injury for Jordan Battle, the Crimson Tide now has three of its top six players in the secondary banged up. The initial information on Battle was he had to be carted off the field....
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin reveals team found punter at 'keg party'
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Monday revealed his staff had a very unusual way of recruiting their new punter Charlie Pollock. There is no encyclopedia of information on Pollock’s athlete page on the Rebels’ athletics website. He was a Nevada recruit in 2020 but did not appear to be on the Wolfpack’s roster. He went to Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, and he was listed at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. That is about it.
Steve Sarkisian hints he knows who will be Texas’ starting QB
Steve Sarkisian hinted on Thursday that he has made a decision about Texas’ starting quarterback. Sark spoke with the media and discussed the quarterback position. He said he has a “pretty good idea” who will be the team’s starting quarterback. However, Sark wants Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers to have a little more time to battle for the job.
