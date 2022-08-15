ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Crimson Tide Star Najee Harris Reveals He Left Alabama Following Spat with Nick Saban

It’s not always sunshine and rainbows for football players at Alabama. Sure, we see plenty of smiles when the Crimson Tide raise the national championship trophy at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tense moments in the locker room. Former running back Najee Harris shared some insight into some of his encounters with Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin reveals team found punter at 'keg party'

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Monday revealed his staff had a very unusual way of recruiting their new punter Charlie Pollock. There is no encyclopedia of information on Pollock’s athlete page on the Rebels’ athletics website. He was a Nevada recruit in 2020 but did not appear to be on the Wolfpack’s roster. He went to Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, and he was listed at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. That is about it.
OXFORD, MS
Steve Sarkisian hints he knows who will be Texas’ starting QB

Steve Sarkisian hinted on Thursday that he has made a decision about Texas’ starting quarterback. Sark spoke with the media and discussed the quarterback position. He said he has a “pretty good idea” who will be the team’s starting quarterback. However, Sark wants Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers to have a little more time to battle for the job.
AUSTIN, TX
Midland, TX
