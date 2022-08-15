Read full article on original website
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the...
Padres beat Marlins 10-3
The Padres avoided a 3-game sweep in Miami, beating the Marlins 10-3 on Wednesday. Mike Clevinger struggled, allowing 3 runs and 10 baserunners in just 4.1 innings, but that didn’t matter, as the Padres jumped out to a huge lead.
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
Cubs, Pirates DSL affiliates toss no-hitters in same game
There have been three no-hitters thus far during the 2022 MLB season, two of which were combined no-nos. Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels hurled the only complete game no-hitter this year when he blanked the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh...
