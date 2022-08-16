ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society to hold grand opening of East Toledo animal clinic

By The Blade
 4 days ago

The Toledo Humane Society is holding the grand opening of an animal clinic in East Toledo.

The Toledo Humane Society Family Pet Clinic’s Grand Opening is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the clinic’s location at 835 E. Broadway St.

The stand-alone building previously housed the East Toledo Animal Hospital, which closed after serving the neighborhood for 50 years.

The event will feature a tour of the veterinary clinic, a meeting with the staff, a snack, and a raffle.

Additionally, every attendee will receive giveaways, including a bag of pet food.

To receive an additional raffle ticket, bring one of the following items: pate-style canned cat food, canned dog food, small brown paper bags, dog treats, paper towels, Kleenex facial tissues, and an ink pen.

