Richmond, VA

richmond.edu

University of Richmond Museums Presents Three New Exhibitions

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — For the first time since early spring 2020, University of Richmond Museums is presenting three new exhibitions, all of which are open to the public. Museums reopened to the community in March 2022. “We’re delighted to welcome the campus and the greater Richmond communities back...
richmond.edu

Finding Your College Fit

A post by Austen Kelso, Senior Assistant Director of Admission. Everyone around you helping with your college search is likely talking about “fit.”. “You just need to find the right college fit,” they say. “You’ll know which school is the right fit when you visit campus,” they opine....
