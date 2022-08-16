ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Kountry 105

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Voyageurs National Park#National Parks#Travel Guide#Arches National Park#United States#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Camping#Canadian
Vox

The northern lights could be a lot farther south tonight

The northern lights might show up a lot farther south tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, perhaps even near you. A geomagnetic storm is brewing, and it could form auroras over parts of Canada and the northern parts of the continental United States. Oregon, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York could all see shimmering skies after dusk. It’s the product of some recent rare and unusual weather in space.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
SALMON, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

This New Glamping Resort in Utah Takes You to the Edge of Bryce Canyon National Park

For those who want to get off the grid in style, a new luxury glamping resort has arrived in Utah. Under Canvas opened its latest location earlier this month just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and located on 750 acres of land at over 7,000 feet in elevation. The property features 50 safari-style canvas tents surrounded by forest and majestic landscapes. All the tents come with private ensuite bathrooms with elevated decks complete with furnishings from West Elm. Guests can expect king-size beds, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove and USB charging packs in case you don’t want to...
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning… According to ABC-Fox Montana, a Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside of a shoe, floating around […] The post Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TRAVEL
Axios Twin Cities

"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
MINNESOTA STATE
NPR

Attendance at Yellowstone National Park plummets after road washouts in June

Weeks after flooding cut off much of Yellowstone National Park from surrounding areas, officials fixed up an old stagecoach road so that a limited number of visitors can go in and out of an entrance along the Montana border. The temporary route is also a kind of lifeline for a neighboring town dependent on summer tourism. Yellowstone Public Radio's Olivia Weitz reports.
GARDINER, MT
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy