The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
Vox
The northern lights could be a lot farther south tonight
The northern lights might show up a lot farther south tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, perhaps even near you. A geomagnetic storm is brewing, and it could form auroras over parts of Canada and the northern parts of the continental United States. Oregon, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York could all see shimmering skies after dusk. It’s the product of some recent rare and unusual weather in space.
Woman Risks It All To Cross Raging Waterfall On A Log At Glacier National Park
Well folks, it doesn’t get any more stupid than this…. I just want to know what is the point? There is none. With any common sense a person can tell you that that water would end your life. It’s a raging waterfall in a mountainous area, so there’s definitely...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park
The tallest dunes in all of North America, Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park has something for everyone. Well, almost everyone. Nothing is safe from the power of the dreaded "1-star" review button found on sites such as Tripadvisor or Google Reviews. Check out these brutal, and hilarious, 1-star reviews of this Colorado treasure.
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire
A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
This New Glamping Resort in Utah Takes You to the Edge of Bryce Canyon National Park
For those who want to get off the grid in style, a new luxury glamping resort has arrived in Utah. Under Canvas opened its latest location earlier this month just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and located on 750 acres of land at over 7,000 feet in elevation. The property features 50 safari-style canvas tents surrounded by forest and majestic landscapes. All the tents come with private ensuite bathrooms with elevated decks complete with furnishings from West Elm. Guests can expect king-size beds, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove and USB charging packs in case you don’t want to...
NY man cycling to all 50 states describes Montana's scenery as 'spectacular'
Bob Barnes, the man who has cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, had to stop twice while he rode through the states of Montana and Idaho. "The wind doesn’t stop," Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, told Fox News Digital while he was still in Montana. "You just fight it one mile at a time."
Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning… According to ABC-Fox Montana, a Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside of a shoe, floating around […] The post Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Pack Of Wolves Chase Black Bear Up A Tree At Yellowstone National Park
Generally, wolves and bears aren’t going to tangle at Yellowstone National Park… or anywhere else for that matter. Sure, they generally will hunter similar prey, and are both opportunistic hunters, but the omnivorous bears have a wider variety of fruits, fish and plants in their diet. However, if...
"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
NPR
Attendance at Yellowstone National Park plummets after road washouts in June
Weeks after flooding cut off much of Yellowstone National Park from surrounding areas, officials fixed up an old stagecoach road so that a limited number of visitors can go in and out of an entrance along the Montana border. The temporary route is also a kind of lifeline for a neighboring town dependent on summer tourism. Yellowstone Public Radio's Olivia Weitz reports.
The Most Dangerous Animals in Yellowstone National Park
The animal that has caused the most injuries to humans in the park—which attracts millions of visitors every year—may surprise you.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
