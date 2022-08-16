ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 3

Related
Whiskey Riff

What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
MUSIC
Popculture

Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” Is Officially Certified Gold, And It’s An All-Time Great Rendition

Talk about a stone cold country classic. One of my all-time favorite Willie Nelson songs is his classic country heartbreaker “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”. Written by Gary Nunn and Donna Farar, it was released as the third single from Willie’s iconic 1982 album, Always On...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Bob Schneider
Person
Valerie June
Person
Willie Nelson
Popculture

Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child

Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., is expecting her fourth child. Williams, 41, shared the news on Instagram last week, publishing a sun-drenched photo of herself with a baby bump. The musician and her husband, Chris Coleman, are also parents to daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7; and son Arlo Gale, 5.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Central Texas#Lucktoberfest#Texans#The Food Bank
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

The Boot

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy