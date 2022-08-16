Read full article on original website
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dolly Parton Says She You’re “Automatically High” The Second You Get On Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton go way back. They arrived in Nashville around the same time, and Dolly says they both started writing for Combine music and became fast friends during their early days in the industry:. “Willie and I came to town about the same time. Back in 1964,...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” Is Officially Certified Gold, And It’s An All-Time Great Rendition
Talk about a stone cold country classic. One of my all-time favorite Willie Nelson songs is his classic country heartbreaker “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”. Written by Gary Nunn and Donna Farar, it was released as the third single from Willie’s iconic 1982 album, Always On...
Merle Haggard’s Sons Honor Their Father With Touching Round Of Merle Classics
Diggin’ through the country music vaults on this this cold afternoon and what do I find?. A Merle Haggard tribute special starring his three sons, Marty, Noel, and Ben, along with countless other country music legends. Airing as part of a 4-part special from RFD-TV and Country’s Family Reunion...
Guitarist Kenny Vaughan Tells The Wild Story Of The Only Time He Saw Merle Haggard Wasted
Merle Haggard was one of a kind. Of course, we’ve all heard plenty of wild tales about the country legend, but I don’t know if I’ve ever heard one as funny as this. Guitarist Kenny Vaughan, who is a longtime fixture in Marty Stuart’s band, spent quite a bit of time around Merle in his early years as a guitar player in Nashville.
Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child
Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., is expecting her fourth child. Williams, 41, shared the news on Instagram last week, publishing a sun-drenched photo of herself with a baby bump. The musician and her husband, Chris Coleman, are also parents to daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7; and son Arlo Gale, 5.
Lindsey Buckingham Gave Christine McVie This 1 Warning When She Rejoined Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie once revealed that Lindsey Buckingham gave her one warning when she decided to rejoin the band.
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
Watch A Young Alan Jackson Cover Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” Back In 1991
The register and range of a young Alan Jackson… gives me chills. Packing every bit of the punch from his own classics like “She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)” and “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” Jackson knows how to give a classic cover his best touch.
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”
The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they...
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
