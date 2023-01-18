ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Get Free Burger King Fries Every Week

Last year, Burger King came up with a clever way to entice us all to sign up for its Royal Perks program: the promise of free French (well, not exactly French) fries. Although the perk was originally slated to end when 2022 did, we have some good news—the fast food gods have decided to continue it through June 30, 2023.
