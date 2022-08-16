ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reel team headed to Newport News

August 18, 1911 — The Luray Fire Department will leave for Newport News next Tuesday morning. About 25 or 30 members are expected to go. The reel team has been in daily practice for the last two weeks. The fare to Newport News for uniformed firemen is $5.10 for...
Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help

Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
Schuyler : Walton Hamner House Gets Special Gift From Guest

If you have been a longtime reader of our magazine and website, you know how fond we were of Earl Hamner, Jr. He was also a good friend right up until his death back in March of 2016 at age 92. Earl was even gracious enough to write several columns and poems in our early days of the charter magazine.
Man charged with fatal shooting of Virginia man, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan earlier this year, police said on Monday. Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. on May 1 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says

BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.

