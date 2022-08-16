Read full article on original website
Walt Disney Has Good News for 'Frozen' Fans
Disney fans often get to do so much more than watch their favorite movies. Once the company creates a big hit -- like 2013's "Frozen," it can turn that into a brand used on everything from backpacks to pajamas, video games to Broadway musicals, and of course theme park rides and attractions.
disneydining.com
Have you ever wondered why Mickey and Minnie wear white gloves? There’s a reason or two.
For almost 100 years, Disney has been bringing beloved characters to life, thanks to the magic of animation. What began as only a two-dimensional endeavor has been broadened to a three-dimensional approach, thanks to computer animation technology that literally allows animators to “create” characters–down to the look and feel of the characters’ fur, hair, clothing, and more.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 8/12/22 (‘Indiana Jones’ Artifacts, Haunted Mansion Ornaments, The Hollywood Tower Hotel Tervis, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hooray for Hollywood! Today we are here at Disney’s Hollywood Studios looking for all things new. Without any further ado, let’s go. The best time to come to the park is first thing in the...
Polygon
Lightyear exemplifies one of Pixar’s recent running themes: failure
Disney and Pixar’s big summer movie Lightyear arrived on the Disney Plus streaming service after grossing around $120 million at the domestic box office. This is, at the moment, the 10th biggest North American gross of 2022, representing more money than a number of hits including The Bad Guys, The Lost City, Scream, and The Black Phone. It is also, by Disney and Pixar’s standards, a failure.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Splash Mountain Troubles Extend Beyond US Theme Parks
Splash Mountain has been the topic of a lot of Disney conversations as of late. There are two main reasons for this. One of those is the debate over The Princess and the Frog retheme that is going to happen at both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The other reason is the fact that the ride logs seem to be sinking while Guests are on them more frequently. So far, most of the sinkings have been limited to Walt Disney World, but now we are seeing that the ride logs are also sinking at Disney Parks around the globe.
TikTok Star Banned From Disney World For Life Is Taking His Campaign To Get Back Into The Parks To A Whole New Level
A man banned from Disney World is trying a new tactic in his TikTok campaign.
‘Toy Story’ Characters Go Viral For Embracing A Black Child At Disney World
A Black family in a viral video of Toy Story characters giving their children a warm embrace at Disney World said all Black children should experience that.
One Universal Theme Park Land May End Up Getting Replaced, And Disney Factors In
Theme parks are always changing and evolving, adding new areas and attractions and replacing the old. Universal Parks & Resorts is in the process of building an entirely new theme park in Epic Universe, but once that’s done, it seems likely that attention will shift to a land that exists both in Orlando and at Universal Studios Hollywood, Springfield, home of The Simpsons. Since Disney bought Fox, The House of Mouse now owns Homer and family, which means the land will probably be gone from Universal sooner than later.
Another Way Splash Mountain Is Quietly Being Removed From The Parks
It’s been two years since Disney officially announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be rethemed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It will be about two more years before the work is done and the Princess and the Frog themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure actually opens. However, the removal of all things Song of the South has been an ongoing process, and another change has taken place at Magic Kingdom that removes another element of the controversial film from the park.
goodmorningamerica.com
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond shares styling tips and looks from new line
Flowy, feminine and functional are three words to describe the new Pioneer Woman fall fashion line at Walmart. "The blouses are lightweight enough to wear on their own while the weather is still somewhat cold, but totally perfect to layer under a jacket or wrap if it's colder outside," Ree Drummond told "Good Morning America." "I also love the mix of cardigans; they're casual and cute and fit right in with my lifestyle these days. They look great with boots or flats -- whatever you're in the mood for."
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
WDW News Today
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. All of the below merchandise and more can be found in...
Some Disney Fans Don’t Want To Let Go Of Splash Mountain’s Current Theme
The beloved Disney Splash Mountain ride is getting a makeover. While some fans are excited for the refresh, others are really upset to see the current theme go. The current theming is based on the 1946 film Song of the South. In the last few years, the ride has gotten...
WDW News Today
shopDisney Defends ‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade’ Name on New MagicBand+
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ahead of its release tomorrow, shopDisney has made a statement about the name on the “Disney’s Electrical Light Parade” MagicBand+. The artwork features the floats of the Main Street Electrical Parade, which celebrates its...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
WDW News Today
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary and Mickey & Friends Vault Collection Button-Up Shirts Debut
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The retro look is always in fashion thanks to the Vault Collection for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, with two more button-up shirts now available!. Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Vault Collection Button-Up Shirt – $59.99...
