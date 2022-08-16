Read full article on original website
Related
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Minnesota Cops Say Don’t Post Back-To-School Pictures
It's back-to-school time. But before you post any pictures of your sweet kids on social media you need to pay attention to what these Minnesota cops are warning you about. One of the good things about social media is that you can share fun pictures of memorable moments in your life. Like when your kids dress up for the first day of school.
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity
ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel
There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
hot1047.com
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Brewbound.com
Minnesota-Made Tail Chaser Dog Brew Launches Across Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Tail Chaser Brew, a new locally brewed dog bone broth created by two iconic Minnesota brands- Craft & Crew Hospitality Group and FINNEGANS, launched this week in Cub Stores throughout Minnesota and at more than 70 breweries, hotels, and restaurants. Tail Chaser Brew came out of...
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam
Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
FUN 104
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com/
Comments / 0