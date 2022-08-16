ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Cops Say Don’t Post Back-To-School Pictures

It's back-to-school time. But before you post any pictures of your sweet kids on social media you need to pay attention to what these Minnesota cops are warning you about. One of the good things about social media is that you can share fun pictures of memorable moments in your life. Like when your kids dress up for the first day of school.
CHASKA, MN
boreal.org

Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers

Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
County
Chisago County, MN
Minnesota State
Wisconsin State
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
kvrr.com

Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
BAGLEY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel

There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
WALKER, MN
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Brewbound.com

Minnesota-Made Tail Chaser Dog Brew Launches Across Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Tail Chaser Brew, a new locally brewed dog bone broth created by two iconic Minnesota brands- Craft & Crew Hospitality Group and FINNEGANS, launched this week in Cub Stores throughout Minnesota and at more than 70 breweries, hotels, and restaurants. Tail Chaser Brew came out of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota

Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam

Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
FUN 104

FUN 104

Community Policy