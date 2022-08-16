ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

What's the number 1 photography tip for new GoPro users?

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago

With World Photography Day right around the corner on August 19, we're celebrating photographers past and present, bringing you the latest tutorials and pulling together top tips from pro photographers from across the industry.

Unlike the first cameras that were invented, today's cameras now come in models small, tall, wide and long. They're designed for thousands of different uses and subjects, from creative photography (where the best professional cameras can come in useful, to practical (think, the best borescopes ).

Action cameras , in particular, the best GoPro camera s are relatively (at least compared the advent of photography) new to the industry, and they've not only revolutionized the way that we can take stills and video, but where we can take our cameras, too – in short, everywhere!

We recently spoke to expert GoPro photographer and film director Daniel Suárez. If you can’t tell from his popular Instagram profile , Dan is an underwater and travel photography pro using the GoPro HERO10 Black ! This World Photography Day, Dan is sharing his advice on everything from his favorite settings and most-used mounts, to his number 1 photography tip for new GoPro users.

Once you've gleaned Dan's advice below, why not head over to our World Photography Day hub to find out more about the day.

Expert GoPoro user https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BfM5_0hJEDFj700
Expert GoPoro user Daniel Suárez
Film Director

Daniel Suárez is a film director from the Canary Islands and has been using GoPro cameras for his work for many years. He’s currently working his dream job, travelling the world to find the most beautiful places and creating content to share with the world. After winning an international video contest in 2019, he’s made a living from his trips and the content he creates with his GoPro cameras.

Hey Dan! Which GoPro feature/setting do you use the most, and why?

GoPro cameras have many amazing features and settings, but the ones that I use the most for taking pictures are: Time Lapse in 0.5s, Photo Mode, Time Lapse 0.5s.

It allows me to take multiple pictures (from 10- 100s) and then I can pick the best one later on. You get a super-smooth playback since you are capturing every moment of the event in action. You don’t miss a thing and the results are truly incredible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zd4Ng_0hJEDFj700

(Image credit: Daniel Suárez)

What is your favorite way to capture content?

As a content creator, I’ve always been fascinated with how the camera can help to expand our vision and freeze a moment in time. However, today’s cameras can do far more than that! They can capture a long sequence of ‘moments’ that would be difficult for the human eye to really notice.

I’m always looking for the real moments. The feelings. The emotions. Real time, fresh and genuine content - I need to feel something when I see my content. As an artist it is very important to me to make people feel something about my work. I want them to feel that they could literally be there, because the content is so good. The ultimate goal is to create a connection between the audience and the photo/video. Because of this, I mostly feature a human figure in almost all of my content (photo/video) to help to create that feeling, so viewers can really see that it could be them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14L3I8_0hJEDFj700

(Image credit: Daniel Suárez)

What sport/activity do you use your GoPro gear for most?

I mainly use my GoPro for capturing content whilst traveling and exploring underwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEPIB_0hJEDFj700

(Image credit: Daniel Suárez)

For your sport/activity, do you have any top tips for the best settings to use to capture epic photos?

The image quality on a GoPro is excellent for brightly-lit outdoor shots.

Tips for the best settings:

• Always wipe your lens.

• Always shoot in natural color – this is the absolute BEST for me.

• I like to shoot in Vertical Mode (9:16). As we’re consuming content 24/7 in vertical mode on socials it’s easier and faster to connect with your audience, you share more information and insight this way.

If you also add some equipment to your GoPro it allows you to take the epic shots from the right angles. For example: using the 3-Way or El Grande Mount to get more in your frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1XWd_0hJEDFj700

(Image credit: Daniel Suárez)

For those starting with their first GoPro, what would be your number 1 photography-tip for getting the best content?

I read somewhere long ago: “The best camera is the one with you.” Users need to follow their instincts and take risks - they really need to go for it! If you already have an idea in your mind or you’ve always wanted to do something different, just do it. When you see the final result in front of you and it's better than you ever expected, you’ll be super pleased that you did. Of course, this doesn’t happen everyday but the more you try the better results you have.

Try to get close to the action. Try to make creative compositions and be an early bird. Some of my best shots of my entire career were taken very early in the morning - that’s definitely something to take into account.

You might also like the best GoPro Hero 10 Black deals . Of course, GoPros aren't just for video footage – an action camera us great for taking stills photography... if you know how to use it .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

3 ways to improve your portrait photography

Whether you're a keen amateur or a paid professional, portraiture is an incredibly creative, fun and versatile genre of photography. There are three key things that you should consider when thinking about portrait photography – the camera gear you're using, and the lighting and posing techniques. We've teamed up with the photo experts at Henry's to share their tips for better portraits (opens in new tab).
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopro Camera#Travel Photography#Gopros#Gopro#The Canary Islands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Camera World

The best lenses for Nikon D3500 in 2022

As one of the best cameras for beginners, the Nikon D3500 really is the best entry-level Nikon body going. It has everything the newcomer would want: multiple shooting modes; full HD movie recording; a useful rear LCD screen; tactile easy-to-reach buttons; and large 24.2MP stills capture. One of the great...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

This Leica TL2 kit is the cheapest new Leica you can buy today

If you're in the market for a Leica camera, now is the time to dust off your wallets. You can now buy a brand new Leica for just $1,995 at B&H! (opens in new tab) Before you get too excited and think you're getting the latest Leica M11 rangefinder camera (opens in new tab) for a steal... you're not. However, what you are getting is a unique hybrid camera that is made from a single block of aluminum, which oozes the sort of German engineering that Leica is know for in the best Leica camera (opens in new tab)s.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Will there be a Canon EOS R replacement?

The Canon EOS R was the very first Canon full frame mirrorless camera, and you can still buy it today, albeit at around half the original price. It spawned a sidekick, the budget-friendly Canon EOS RP, but both have been largely swallowed up by the newer and more advanced Canon EOS R6 and EOS R5 models.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy