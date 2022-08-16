Tuesday Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans Before the Buccaneers Come to Town for Joint Practices

Read full article on original website
Titans Trade for Safety Tyree Gillespie
The Tennessee Titans completed a trade today with the Las Vegas Raiders. They have acquired Safety Tyree Gillespie. The Titans will send a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Raiders for Gillespie’s services. Gillespie played college at Missouri and was drafted by the Raiders in...
Titans' Mike Vrabel explains why Malik Willis is getting more reps than Logan Woodside
Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Malik Willis and Logan Woodside continue to battle for the No. 2 job in training camp behind starter Ryan Tannehill, but there has been a very noticeable difference in the distribution of reps of late. As multiple beat writers noted during Thursday’s practice, Willis has been getting...
Bucs aren't sure when Tom Brady will return to the team
BOSTON -- Tom Brady's sabbatical from the Buccaneers took an interesting turn on Thursday. The Bucs aren't really sure when the quarterback will return to the team.Brady left Tampa Bay to tend to a personal matter last week, and was expected to be back following the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20. On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said there is no firm date for Brady's return, and they'll revisit the matter following Saturday's game."We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now," Bowles said Thursday. "We're trying to practice against Tennessee...
Watch: Kyle Philips breaks Logan Ryan's ankles in Bucs-Titans practice
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips continues to impress in training camp, and former Titans and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Logan Ryan saw that first hand on Thursday. During Tennessee’s second joint practice with Tampa Bay, Ryan was tasked with matching up against Philips during one-on-ones, and he got...
Bucs-Titans practice gets chippy, including dust-up with a Tampa Bay staff member
TAMPA — The Bucs and Titans held their first of two joint practices Wednesday without much incident, except for one that included some unnecessary roughness and a bit of comedic relief. During a pass-rush drill between the Titans’ defensive line and Bucs’ offensive line, Tampa Bay’s vice president of...
A Colts Podcast Reveals Takeaways from Colts vs. Bills, Details Lions Joint Practices
Brandon and Andrew highlight the best and worst from the Colts in Buffalo, discuss what to watch for in practice against the Lions, recap Andrew’s time in Westfield, and more.
Buccaneers coach says ‘no definitive date’ for Tom Brady’s return to team
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s leave of absence from the Buccaneers may be longer than initially expected
Bills' Ken Dorsey: We saw the 'old' Zack Moss vs. Colts
In his first season with the Buffalo Bills after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah, he found himself a contributor in late-game situations thanks to the emergence of Josh Allen’s passing game. Often running out the clock in the later quarters...
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs exits practice with injury
Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs sustained an apparent core muscle injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, the
Titans' Jeffery Simmons was involved in dust-up in first practice with Bucs
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was about as dominant as you’d expect him to be during the first joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. Big Jeff was a problem for the Bucs, as he blew up multiple plays. Not only did he notch a sack,...
Titans-Buccaneers Day 2: Observations on Offense
Running back Dontrell Hilliard and rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips continue to forge a presence in the passing game.
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not have a firm return date for Tom Brady's absence
Bowles said Thursday he does not know when exactly the recently unretired passer will return to the Bucs, via Greg Auman of The Athletic (on Twitter). The plan remains for Brady to return after the Bucs’ second preseason game — against the Titans on Saturday — though the timetable being foggy represents a new wrinkle here. Tampa Bay wraps its preseason slate Aug. 27.
Nolensville wins first game at Little League World Series
Nolensville Little League Baseball won its first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Wednesday with a 5-3 victory over New England.
High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon vs Antioch Preview
Football season is here and the first high school games across the Midstate are kicking off this weekend. Each week this Fall we will have a Source Game of The Week, where we will be on location covering the biggest matchups all season long. This week, for the first stop on our tour of Middle […] The post High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon vs Antioch Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
