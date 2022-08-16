ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

City of Kalamazoo seeking new city attorney

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is seeking a new City Attorney who will be appointed by the Kalamazoo City Commission. The City of Kalamazoo has launched a brief online survey where residents can give their input on the preferred traits and skills for the next City Attorney.
KALAMAZOO, MI
KDPS accepting applications for Public Safety Officers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to add a few more public safety officers to it’s ranks. The department started accepting applications on Monday, August 15, and will continue to accept them until Sunday, August 28. Hiring officials say the job...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Group to present plan for improving downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A small platoon of architects, urban planners, engineers, and students from the University of Notre Dame have had downtown Kalamazoo under a microscope for the last three months, and they have big plans to improve it. Some of their preliminary recommendations include reopening the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Improvement project on Angling Road to start Monday, August 22

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An improvement project on Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. The project will include replacing two large culverts for West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road, repaving the roadway, and storm water improvements to reduce ponding and improve performance during intense rain.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage boil water advisory lifted for 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City officials have lifted a boil water advisory affecting customers from 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive as of Tuesday, August 16. The advisory was issued on Sunday, August 14, after a hydrant was struck in the nearby area causing a water main needing to be repaired.
PORTAGE, MI
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
PAW PAW, MI
Man who shot at police during armed robbery facing numerous charges

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of opening fire during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him was charged with 17 criminal counts on Thursday, August 18. 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvardo-Lopez was arraigned on four counts of attempted...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Growlers to play for Northwoods League title

WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are headed to the Northwoods League World Series. Wednesday night in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the Growlers knocked off the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to take the Great Lakes Division Championship. It took extra innings to decide the Great Lakes Division champion.
KALAMAZOO, MI

