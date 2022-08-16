ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mmanews.com

Adesanya Breaks Down Costa/Rockhold At UFC 278

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has provided a breakdown and prediction for this weekend’s 185-pound collision between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. Whilst he’s got his own fight to look forward to later this year — a title defense against two-time kickboxing rival Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in New York — Adesanya will certainly have interest in this Saturday’s event, during which former opponent Costa will look to push towards another crack at gold.
UFC
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
New York City, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC 278’s Jared Gordon gets honest about MMA career: ‘It’s made my life worse’

Jared Gordon loves mixed martial arts (MMA) but admits the highs are only temporary. “Flash” returns to action this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, taking on Leonardo Santos. Before that, Gordon addressed the media at the event’s media day on Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). In a very open and honest manner, the Lightweight hopeful explained why the sport he competes in hasn’t been beneficial.
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards, UFC 278, Marlon Vera’s ceiling, Shane Burgos to PFL, more

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out in the main event of UFC 278. While Usman is a big favorite, is the fight closer on paper than the odds suggest. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the UFC welterweight title fight this Saturday in Salt Lake City and what is at stake for both fighters outside of the championship belt. In addition, topics include the middleweight co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera’s big win over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego and where both fighters go from here, Shane Burgos signing with the PFL, the BKFC headliner between Mike Perry and Michael Page, and more.
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant. Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa full fight preview | UFC 278

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight scrappers Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa will square off this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Times have been tough since Rockhold lost the title back in June 2016. He’s fought just three times in...
