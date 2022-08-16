ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

stillrealtous.com

Bret Hart Reveals He Said To Ric Flair After His Final Match

Ric Flair teased the possibility of him coming out of retirement for years, and a few weeks ago it finally happened when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match. The Nature Boy managed to pick up...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed

– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Continues To Tease Bray Wyatt Return

Tick Tock. Karrion Kross is anxiously awaiting Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE comeback. A week after teasing a Hell in a Cell match pitting himself & Scarlett against Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, Kross shared a fan-made image Monday which shows the main event of Clash at the Castle being changed to a Fatal Four-Way between himself, Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A little later, Kross responded to former ECW personality Joel Gertner who floated the possibility of a Kross vs. Wyatt match at next year's WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Kross welcomed the idea of such a match.
WWE
Person
Trish Stratus
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Bray Wyatt
411mania.com

Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn

During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Teases Match With Bray Wyatt

Last year WWE shocked the world when the company released Bray Wyatt, and the former Universal Champion has been a hot topic in the wrestling community ever since. There are plenty of people who are hoping to see Bray Wyatt return to including Joel Gertner. Recently Joel Gertner posted a tweet stating that he wants to see Bray Wyatt face Karrion Kross, possibly at WrestleMania someday. Kross seemingly showed interest in a possible match with Wyatt when he posted a clip from the film “Lost Highway” which showed a character from the movie telling another character to call them.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Major Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Return

Kenny Omega has been sidelined with numerous injuries since AEW's 2021 "Full Gear" pay-per-view. For a while, fans and pundits feared that he was on the verge of hanging up his boots. Back in July, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he might need to retire from in-ring competition due to setbacks he'd experienced while recuperating. However, he kept himself busy by working on AEW's upcoming "Fight Forever" video game and dabbling in backstage work.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite

On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
WWE
PWMania

Kenny Omega Makes His Return to AEW During Dynamite (Video)

Kenny Omega made his first appearance on AEW television since the 2021 Full Gear PPV on this week’s Dynamite. Omega and the Young Bucks competed in a tournament match to become the first trios champions at the All Out PPV. Omega and the Bucks defeated Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee.
WWE
Bleacher Report

10 Released WWE Superstars Triple H Should Consider Bringing Back

We have officially entered a new era of WWE programming. Not only are the weekly shows and pay-per-views now being listed as TV-14 instead of TV-PG, but Triple H has also taken the reins of the creative team. The last few weeks of programming have shown an immediate shift, and...
WWE
WWE
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Names Current WWE Star He Wants To Win Tag Team Titles With

Kevin Owens has won numerous championships throughout his run with WWE, but the one thing Owens has yet to do is win the tag team titles. Whether or not KO will ever will the belts remains to be seen, but it seems that he already has a potential partner in mind.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors: AEW Talent Under Contract Was Contacted About Possible Return

A performer under contract with All Elite Wrestling was contacted by a WWE official, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Sapp added it's unclear whether this amounts to unlawful tampering since the talent is signed to AEW on a full-time deal. For the most part, the pipeline between WWE and...
WWE
Bleacher Report

UFC 278 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

(Editor's note: The prediction for the Tybura-Romanov fight is included due to UFC changing the lineup for the Main Card) UFC 278 goes down this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, which means it's time for another round of predictions from B/R's combat sports squad. Saturday's pay-per-view will be topped...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

2022 US Open Singles Champions to Earn $2.6M; Total Purse Hits $60.1M

There will be plenty of money at stake when players take the court at the 2022 U.S. Open. According to the Associated Press, the singles champions at tennis' final Grand Slam tournament of the year will take home $2.6 million. The total purse is a record $60.1 million, surpassing last year's mark of $57.5 million.
TENNIS
411mania.com

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia End Up At Odds On AEW Dynamite

There seem to be some issues in the Jericho Appreciation Society after Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia had some tension on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Garcia take on Bryan Danielson in a best of three falls match, which Danielson won 2-1 after a hard-fought bout. After the match, Danielson gave Garcia a show of respect and Chris Jericho ran down to attack Danielson. Garcia pulled Jericho off of him and the two argued before Garcia walked away.
WWE
Fightful

The Good Brothers Announced For NJPW STRONG Autumn Action

The Good Brothers are returning to NJPW STRONG. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will be in action at NJPW STRONG Autumn Action. Anderson and Gallows currently hold the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. They returned to NJPW at the G1 Climax event on...
COMBAT SPORTS

