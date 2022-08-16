Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
stillrealtous.com
Bret Hart Reveals He Said To Ric Flair After His Final Match
Ric Flair teased the possibility of him coming out of retirement for years, and a few weeks ago it finally happened when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match. The Nature Boy managed to pick up...
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Continues To Tease Bray Wyatt Return
Tick Tock. Karrion Kross is anxiously awaiting Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE comeback. A week after teasing a Hell in a Cell match pitting himself & Scarlett against Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, Kross shared a fan-made image Monday which shows the main event of Clash at the Castle being changed to a Fatal Four-Way between himself, Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A little later, Kross responded to former ECW personality Joel Gertner who floated the possibility of a Kross vs. Wyatt match at next year's WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Kross welcomed the idea of such a match.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Teases Match With Bray Wyatt
Last year WWE shocked the world when the company released Bray Wyatt, and the former Universal Champion has been a hot topic in the wrestling community ever since. There are plenty of people who are hoping to see Bray Wyatt return to including Joel Gertner. Recently Joel Gertner posted a tweet stating that he wants to see Bray Wyatt face Karrion Kross, possibly at WrestleMania someday. Kross seemingly showed interest in a possible match with Wyatt when he posted a clip from the film “Lost Highway” which showed a character from the movie telling another character to call them.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Praises Last Night’s WWE Raw, Triple H’s ‘Grasp on This Wrestling Game’
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a lot of praise for last night’s edition of Raw in a post on his Twitter earlier today, praising the work by new WWE creative head Triple H, saying he’s got an “incredible grasp on the wrestling game.” You can check out the tweet and comments by Kevin Nash below:
wrestlinginc.com
Major Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Return
Kenny Omega has been sidelined with numerous injuries since AEW's 2021 "Full Gear" pay-per-view. For a while, fans and pundits feared that he was on the verge of hanging up his boots. Back in July, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he might need to retire from in-ring competition due to setbacks he'd experienced while recuperating. However, he kept himself busy by working on AEW's upcoming "Fight Forever" video game and dabbling in backstage work.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite
On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
PWMania
Kenny Omega Makes His Return to AEW During Dynamite (Video)
Kenny Omega made his first appearance on AEW television since the 2021 Full Gear PPV on this week’s Dynamite. Omega and the Young Bucks competed in a tournament match to become the first trios champions at the All Out PPV. Omega and the Bucks defeated Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee.
Bleacher Report
10 Released WWE Superstars Triple H Should Consider Bringing Back
We have officially entered a new era of WWE programming. Not only are the weekly shows and pay-per-views now being listed as TV-14 instead of TV-PG, but Triple H has also taken the reins of the creative team. The last few weeks of programming have shown an immediate shift, and...
stillrealtous.com
Kevin Owens Names Current WWE Star He Wants To Win Tag Team Titles With
Kevin Owens has won numerous championships throughout his run with WWE, but the one thing Owens has yet to do is win the tag team titles. Whether or not KO will ever will the belts remains to be seen, but it seems that he already has a potential partner in mind.
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: AEW Talent Under Contract Was Contacted About Possible Return
A performer under contract with All Elite Wrestling was contacted by a WWE official, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Sapp added it's unclear whether this amounts to unlawful tampering since the talent is signed to AEW on a full-time deal. For the most part, the pipeline between WWE and...
Bleacher Report
UFC 278 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks
(Editor's note: The prediction for the Tybura-Romanov fight is included due to UFC changing the lineup for the Main Card) UFC 278 goes down this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, which means it's time for another round of predictions from B/R's combat sports squad. Saturday's pay-per-view will be topped...
Bleacher Report
Duel in the Pool 2022: Top Stars, Storylines, Predictions for USA vs. Australia
There's about to be a lot of excitement for swimming fans this weekend in the Land Down Under. After a seven-year hiatus, Duel In The Pool, the head-to-head challenge that pits the United States against Australia, is back on Friday in Sydney. Duel in the Pool goes back to 2003,...
Bleacher Report
2022 US Open Singles Champions to Earn $2.6M; Total Purse Hits $60.1M
There will be plenty of money at stake when players take the court at the 2022 U.S. Open. According to the Associated Press, the singles champions at tennis' final Grand Slam tournament of the year will take home $2.6 million. The total purse is a record $60.1 million, surpassing last year's mark of $57.5 million.
Kenny Omega’s return to AEW breaks wrestling fans: Best memes and reactions
Kenny Omega made his return to an AEW ring for the first time since the Full Gear pay-per-view last November, and fans lost their minds. After nine months away, Kenny Omega has made his grand return to AEW. On the Aug. 17 episode of Dynamite, the Young Bucks (Matt and...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia End Up At Odds On AEW Dynamite
There seem to be some issues in the Jericho Appreciation Society after Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia had some tension on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Garcia take on Bryan Danielson in a best of three falls match, which Danielson won 2-1 after a hard-fought bout. After the match, Danielson gave Garcia a show of respect and Chris Jericho ran down to attack Danielson. Garcia pulled Jericho off of him and the two argued before Garcia walked away.
The Good Brothers Announced For NJPW STRONG Autumn Action
The Good Brothers are returning to NJPW STRONG. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will be in action at NJPW STRONG Autumn Action. Anderson and Gallows currently hold the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. They returned to NJPW at the G1 Climax event on...
