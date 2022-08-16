Last year WWE shocked the world when the company released Bray Wyatt, and the former Universal Champion has been a hot topic in the wrestling community ever since. There are plenty of people who are hoping to see Bray Wyatt return to including Joel Gertner. Recently Joel Gertner posted a tweet stating that he wants to see Bray Wyatt face Karrion Kross, possibly at WrestleMania someday. Kross seemingly showed interest in a possible match with Wyatt when he posted a clip from the film “Lost Highway” which showed a character from the movie telling another character to call them.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO