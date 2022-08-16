ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel + Leisure

What to Do If Your Fight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert

Between extraordinarily high demand from passengers, airline staff shortages, and standard summer weather delays, flights have been delayed or canceled left and right. And while any unexpected schedule changes makes flying a hassle, it shouldn't completely discourage you from traveling. From rebooking to hopefully getting a refund, travel expert, Scott...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
The Independent

Grandmother denied boarding after easyJet misinterprets post-Brexit passport rules

Three months after a grandmother was wrongly denied boarding by easyJet, the airline continued to refuse compensation to her and her family.In April, Mary Rankin planned a multi-generational family holiday to Paris for a short Disneyland holiday to celebrate her 70th birthday, flying on easyJet from Glasgow to Paris.Ms Rankin’s passport – issued on 15 July 2012, expiring on 15 March 2023 – met the post-Brexit conditions for UK visitors to France and other European Union nations.But on the day of their flight to Paris, 25 April 2022, she was turned away by easyJet.Her granddaughter, Nicola Gow, told The Independent:...
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
Motley Fool

Travelers, Don't Set Foot on a Plane Without This Financial Safety Net

Spending just a half hour researching this could save you a fortune later. Travel is unpredictable right now, with a lot of cancellations, delays, and lost baggage. Travel insurance can help you mitigate the financial effects of all this chaos. You've probably seen the news stories about all the flight...
AOL Corp

Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers

Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
Narcity

These New Ontario Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Top 30 In Canada For 2022

The best new restaurants in Canada have been announced for 2022 by Air Canada and a number of Ontario spots made the cut. The Air Canada enRoute publication listed 30 of the best new dining spots in the country, from which a top 10 will be selected later this year. The list includes seven new Ontario restaurants to add to your must-try list.
addictedtovacation.com

Why Is Thailand So Cheap? A 4-Point Breakdown

Between the rich culture, delicious cuisine, and sun-soaked beaches, Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia. But in addition to the fascinating sights, there’s another huge advantage that attracts travelers from around the world. Thailand also happens to be incredibly affordable!. Table of Contents. Why...
