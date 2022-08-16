Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
I didn’t know what to expect as I drove the two-lane road from Greenville to New Bern after I landed from South Florida one early morning in March. I was there as a reporter to find stories about climate change relocation as part of a year-long project, Harm’s Way, produced by Columbia Journalism Investigations in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations. The focus: increasing numbers of communities across the country are so threatened by climate change that the best option is relocating, but federal programs aren’t up to the massive task.
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
Tarboro, N.C. — Edgecombe County held a full-scale active shooter drill at Tarboro High School on Wednesday morning. Dozens of sheriff’s deputies and police officers descended on the campus for a true-to-life simulation of unthinkable tragedy coming to their community. Organizers set off a shots fired call from...
As the Southwest Regional Manager of the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program, Sheri Jackson, spends a lot of her days on the road touring the over 600 member sites across the United States. Jackson recently made her first ever visit to Washington while touring some of the Network to Freedom sites in North Carolina, which includes the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum and the Washington waterfront.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pines Elementary School has been a topic of discussion for years after suspicion surrounding the school’s air quality came to the forefront. In 2021, the Piedmont Service Group performed a report revealing that high levels of mold were detected in the building. Washington County Superintendent...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new dance class is being offered to all Pitt County residents at the Council on Aging on Mondays. Soul Line Dancing classes began on August 15 and will take place every Monday from 11 am-noon. All skill levels and ages are welcome to come and dance to soul and R&B […]
Pioneer College Caterers and Chowan University welcome Eric Carey as the new Executive Chef. Better known as “Mr. E,” Carey is a Hertford County, North Carolina native, graduating from Hertford County High School and furthering his education at Elizabeth City State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business management. He also completed a BA, MA, and MDiv in Biblical Studies from Grace Bible College and Theological School and is pursuing a doctorate in Christian counseling. Carey is also the owner of Mr. E’s Kitchen & Catering, located nearby Aulander, NC. Carey has shared his passion for home-cooked, southern-inspired dishes throughout northeastern North Carolina for over 16 years.
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston. On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston. ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second amputation surgery that Parker Byrd was scheduled to have Thursday has been pushed to Friday, his mother said in a social media post. “Quick update about Parker’s surgery and discharge. He has 2 wound vacs and it’s harder to get discharged with 2. The case manager is working hard […]
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A WWII veteran and long-serving employee with the Jacksonville Police Department has been selected to get a lifetime achievement award. The Jacksonville Police Department says XY Brown has been with the city for more than 65 years, starting out as a volunteer in 1957 and now working as a police officer and crossing guard.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Micheal Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He escaped in a food services van from the Wayne...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event this weekend. The county says the Clear the Shelter adoption event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4:00 p.m. WITN is told that:. No appointment is required. The fee for adopting a dog is...
Parker Byrd's family received some encouraging news after the East Carolina University commit underwent his 13th surgery Tuesday.
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Greene County Health Department. Click the name of the food service provider to see the full review.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mom of ECU commit Parker Byrd, who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, says his doctor wants to get him out of the hospital after Thursday. Mitzi Byrd said via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that her son’s doctor was very...
