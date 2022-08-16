Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pave 1 efficient eBike provides up to 65 miles of range and a 30 mph maximum speed
Ride for hours on end with the Pave 1 efficient eBike. Giving you a whopping 65-mile range when you use Eco mode, it also offers Cruise mode for daily commuting. Moreover, if you choose Sport mode, you can accelerate to 30 mph in only 3.7 seconds. Designed with performance hydraulic brakes, it even has built-in regenerative braking that allows you to extend your range. Ride without a clutch so you never have to shift gears. Blending the best of a bicycle and a motorcycle, the Pave 1 has a soft foam folding seat in a long bench style. Additionally, extra foot support keeps your passenger comfortable. The battery charges at any standard outlet and gives you up to 30 miles of range in an hour.
I’mOn undetectable mouse mover has audio alerts and a USB power hub for working from home
Make it look like you’re on the job even when you take a break when you have the I’mOn undetectable mouse mover. An ideal work from home companion, this innovative mouse mover integrates both a USB power hub and audio alerts. Designed to keep your computer from locking the screen, it also avoids your status changing to Away when you aren’t at your computer. But there’s no point in just looking like you are online if you don’t respond to messages or calls. With I’mOn, you get a solution: it moves your mouse every 5 seconds. Not only that, but it also transmits to any sounds that come from your computer directly to its included Bluetooth speaker. So simply Put your mouse on I’mOn, grab your portable speaker, and chill. I’mOn keeps your status as Available and lets you know if your computer makes a peep.
SmartWind automated window senses the temperature for an eco-friendly fresh air solution
Cool your home with fresh air using the SmartWind automated window. It monitors the outdoor air temperature, lowering your cooling costs and improving your air quality. So it’s not only eco-friendly but also a money saver. This cost-effective retrofit provides you with clean energy by pulling cool air from outside into your home. It installs in your wall near the ceiling, operating like a vent. However, unlike a standard vent, it won’t lose energy when it sits idle because it shuts its valve. This gadget complements your cooling system, saving you significant money on moderate days in the long run. Moreover, it reads the forecast on a continual basis, knowing when warm days are coming. In that case, it automatically activates its thermostat beforehand! Overall, it’s also compatible with home assistants such as Google Home Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, and it comes in 4 models.
GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is a hiking must-have that fits in any backpack
Get clean, great tasting drinking water in just 10 seconds with the GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle. This compact and portable water purifier is a hiking accessory you can easily carry in your backpack. All you have to do is fill it with water, press it, and drink. Incredibly, this purifier bottle removes all waterborne pathogens. It also comes with a replaceable purifier cartridge rated for 300 cycles, which is about 150 liters. With zero setup and on-the-go filtration functionalities, this water purifier makes a great accessory every global traveler must have in their kit. Additionally, the travel-friendly design comes in 5 amazing colors: Mojave Redrock, Forager Moss, Midnight Granite, Forest Blue, and Camp Black. Getting access to purified drinking water on the go is now a breeze.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case has an S-clip for attachment
Carry your earbuds in style with the Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case. Made entirely of leather, it not only holds your AirPods but also protects them. Furthermore, compatible with the 3rd-gen earbuds, it also charges them. Offering a colorful carry option, it also protects your wireless charging case while allowing you to use it. So you don’t have to remove the AirSnap to power up your buds. Moreover, you can also charge them via the cable without removing the case. It comes with an included S-clip, which you can detach if you wish. This makes it easy to attach to your bag, purse, keys, or anywhere else. Finally, you’ll love the adorable nylon wristlet, which provides a third way to keep your AirPods close to you.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit
Apple store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks. A California judge has approved a $30.5 million settlement by Apple following a decade-long court battle after store employees were forced to stay after work for mandatory bag checks. Back in 2013 when the...
SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight also has a tiny little pry bar on one end
Use a small, powerful gadget: the SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight. With a tiny pry bar on the opposite end of the flashlight, it lets you open anything as you light your way. Not only that, but the pry bar also works as a flat-head screwdriver. Moreover, this USB Type-C rechargeable flashlight offers fast charging to 100% in just an hour. Additionally, its ternary lithium battery has a long runtime. And the Grade 5 titanium material has either a Polished Finish or Stonewashed Finish. Choose from 3 LED color options: white, UV, and Red. The Red provides better nighttime vision for stargazing, navigation, and reading. And the UV light verifies currency and IDs, while also protecting you with germ and ﬂuid detection. With a built-in resistor to prevent overheating, this gadget is also easy to rotate when turning on/off and using the pry bar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
teenage engineering OP–1 field synthesizer has a low aluminum frame & 100 new features
Enhance your setup with the teenage engineering OP–1 field synthesizer. An evolution of the OP–1, it incorporates technological advancements, ideas, and improvements. In fact, it has a low aluminum frame, a field color palette, a glass screen—and 100 new features. These include an all-glass high-resolution flush display, 4 different tape styles, a 24-hour battery life, and more. Furthermore, it has stereo throughout the whole signal chain, as well as Bluetooth MIDI and USB Type-C connectivity. Not only that, but it also has a speaker system with a passive driver plus multiple tapes and recording formats. With an internal FM antenna for RX and TX, it has a new reverb effect, a new synth engine, and dual VELCRO fasteners. Beyond all this, the OP-1 field has 20 new preset synth patches, pro-quality 32-bit audio, and drum sample stacking.
hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case has a classic design and a slim fit for your phone
Give your iPhone a comfy case with the hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case. Its side-seam-free design provides your phone with a truly snug fit. Thanks to the opening on both sides, it lets you comfortably access your iPhone. And that’s when it has this case on. Choose either the traditional leather or vegan leather option, which are both made to the highest of standards. Locally sourced from Italy, the leather used comes in a classic color. Together with the timeless design and aesthetic, this case is something that will age beautifully over time. Additionally, the push buttons won’t touch your iPhone. So, if you plan to upgrade your iPhone case or give someone a new case, this is a great one to go for.
The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution carries your items with a slim design
Attach your keys to your backpack or belt loop using The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution. It may have a minimal design, but this key management solution also offers everything you need. Additionally, milled from a solid block of Billet 6AL4V titanium, it has no moving parts whatsoever. This not only adds to its minimalism but also its durability. Moreover, the flat-profile design fits easily in your pocket without adding any unnecessary bulk. Beyond holding your keys, this useful everyday carry gadget also has a bottle opener. So you can pop open those caps wherever and whenever you like. Measuring 3.4 inches long, it’s big enough to hold your items without taking up too much space. Finally, its deep-carry proprietary belt loop design works with any loop or strap.
Klipsch Jubilee floorstanding speaker incorporates dual 12” woofers and three 4” ports
Feel like your music is playing live in the room with the Klipsch Jubilee floorstanding speaker. Designed with dual 12″ woofers and three 4″ ports, it delivers a low-frequency enclosure for unrivaled dynamics. Moreover, this floorstanding speaker has a horn-loaded, compression driver with a 7” axiperiodic titanium diaphragm for seamless accuracy. Best of all, each component operates in its individual pass band, making it an efficient choice. Furthermore, the Klipsch Jubilee ensures true-to-life sound through a built-in digital signal processor and equalizer. It also eliminates phase cancelation in the crossover region and enables using separate amplifiers for the high-frequency and low-frequency speakers. Finally, it’s available in 2 real-wood veneer finishes to complement modern furnishings: satin black ash and American walnut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in human and package detection
Detecting both packages and humans, the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in your field of view. With a dual-camera design, it shows you everything in super clear 2K resolution. HDR quality ensures blacks and whites appear true to hue. And you can even read vehicle license plates as they drive by. Additionally, this gadget has dual sensor detection, which combines radar and PIR sensors. The former scans for movement while the latter scans for body heat. Combining these with human motion detection ensures it won’t notify you about bugs or debris. Furthermore, you can see, hear, and speak to people at your door with the 2-way talk feature, and the IP67 waterproof rating protects it in weather. Finally, its 6 integrated 850 nm and 2 940 nm infrared lights let you see visitors in the dark as well.
home & foundry BigBin shower caddy holds up to 24 pounds with its durable suction cups
Organize all your shower essentials with the home & foundry BigBin shower caddy. Boasting durable suction cups, it can actually support up to 24 pounds of shampoo, conditioner, and more. In fact, its design holds about 10 bottles and quickly installs with ease. Additionally, its sleek and functional transparent design ensures you can see everything inside. Moreover, its 8 universal hooks hold your squeegee, brushes, loofahs, and other shower accessories. With a very large design, it’s meant to hold all your necessary shower items. Designed for use on only smooth glass surfaces, it comes from a USA-based company and has patented technology. Overall, providing a place for everything, this all-in-one suction cup shower caddy basket organizer keeps everything in its place!
Hazel Quinn slow juicer has a patented truly filter-free design for easy cleaning
Cleaning the Hazel Quinn slow juicer is so easy thanks to its patented filter-free design. Without a sharp, porous strainer, it’s not only safe to use but also easy to keep clean. In fact, its bladeless design and fine grinding technique is a result of its customized auger. Made with a retro look, it provides era-inspired design for a stylish kitchen. Additionally, it offers one-button assembly and disassembly. Simply press the button on the base to do so. Moreover, its 2 retaining accessories at both ends ensure it doesn’t wobble and is incredibly durable. Furthermore, keep your countertops nice and clean by rotating the antidrip nozzle, which blocks the juice outlet. Streamlining the process of juicing, Hazel Quinn lets you enjoy the best nature has to offer while minimizing oxidation in your juice. Finally, you can have a sleek-looking juicer that’s easy to use and clean!
Urban 9-5 Industrial Pipe L-Shape Desk uses reclaimed wood panels for a modern look
Improve the look of any office space with the Urban 9-5 Industrial Pipe L-Shape Desk. Designed with a modern look, it blends industrial and refined styles for a stunning result. Overall, the desk has a metal pipe frame coated with black paint. The metal fittings literally tie it all together and complete the look. A major standout element is the reclaimed wood. It hangs in the form of 3 modesty panels from the desktop, hiding cords—and your legs—behind it. Then, the black melamine top brings together the wood and metal aspects. Its color matches the metal pipes, yet it has a faint wood grain pattern. The desktop measures 29 inches deep and 67 inches long, providing plenty of space for all of your essential gadgets. Finally, add a matching hutch for additional storage.
Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds
Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings. With a 22-hour playtime, they are also compatible with Apple and Android products. You can pair them with up to 8 different devices at the same time. Overall, these earbuds suit your daily life and make a great addition to your everyday carry setup.
2Hold couch & laptop table lets you work and relax by simply changing the height
Do more from the comfort of your sofa with the 2Hold couch & laptop table. In fact, this all-in-one gadget is ideal for both work and relaxation—just adjust the height to your comfort level. It’s everything from a laptop, phone, and gadget stand to a snack holder and self-balancing cupholder. Moreover, its lightweight, compact, and modular design makes it easy for you to take with you around the house or to an Airbnb for the weekend. The 4 built-in plastic containers hold your favorite snacks and even a drink as you sit and chill watching your favorite show. Then, the 2 slide-out hangers can hold a game controller, popcorn bag, or napkin. There are even included bag clips to keep your chips in place! Mount a headphone holder accessory to keep your listening device on hand. Finally, don’t worry about stains or spills thanks to the wood’s coating.
20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you can get great prices on everything from Wyze products to Mr. Coffee.
Graypants Roest lighting collection offers unpretentious simplicity with a natural design
Challenge the norms and step outside your comfort levels with the Graypants Roest lighting collection. Featuring a series of interesting, nature-inspired lighting, these home accessories exude simplicity while offering an eye-catching finish. In fact, the Graypants Roest series celebrates nature’s reaction between iron, oxygen, water, and time for a stunning finish without any frills. Treated to prevent rust formation, each item is long-lasting. Moreover, available in a host of sizes and designs, this lighting collection presents natural colors in unusual settings. Display them in the office or home to add a cozy glow while not skimping on style and charisma. Overall, by combining functionality with the principles of nature, these lighting accessories are the perfect addition to any indoor space.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0