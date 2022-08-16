City to Hold FY’23 Budget Hearings

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (August 15, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach will hold two public hearings to determine the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 (FY’23) budget and millage rate. The City’s budget is a statutorily-required plan of expected incomes and expenditures for the next fiscal year. The proposed budget was developed following community input meetings with residents and commission workshops. The public hearings will be broadcast live on WPB-TV (Comcast Channel 18) and via livestream at wpb.org.

Budget Hearings Details:

What: First Public Hearing and Vote on the Tentative FY’23 Budget and Millage Rate

When: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 5:01 p.m.

Where: City Hall, Commission Chambers, 401 Clematis Street

What: Final Public Hearing and Vote to Adopt the FY’23 Budget and Millage Rate

When: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 5:01 p.m.

Where: City Hall, Commission Chambers, 401 Clematis Street

On Monday, August 22, 2022, 5:01 p.m., a vote will be held on the proposed final Fire Assessment Rate Resolution and Chronic Nuisance Assessment. Click here for information about the FY’23 budget and Finance Department.