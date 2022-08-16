Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Maria Lambe to the Company’s Simpsonville Office

Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
gsabizwire.com
PassiveInvesting.com Acquires Car Wash Location In Greer, South Carolina
Greer Express Wash is located at 101 Sudduth Farms Dr, Greer, SC 29650 and is currently open from 8am to 8pm every day. Stop by to learn more about our unlimited membership packages and use the free vacuums. HRA Management, an express car wash management firm also owned by PassiveInvesting.com,...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
After 74 years, Upstate company finally achieves independence
Labor and material shortages continue to present a major challenge to the construction industry which itself continues to experience strong growth even through the current slowdown. Last year, our next guest’s site services company finally became an independent entity after operating as a division of other companies since 1947. So now they are on their own dealing with these issues. Mike Switzer interviews Gary Bernardez, CEO of AMECO in Greenville, SC.
luxury-houses.net
Your Fairy Tales Come True in this $2.9M Hidden Gem in Simpsonville
The Estate in Simpsonville is a luxurious home impressing you by the elegant French country architecture, and the charming mix of rich textures and fine materials now available for sale. This home located at 20 White Crescent Ln, Simpsonville, South Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin – Griffin Fine Real Estate (Phone: 864 884-8369) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Simpsonville.
Life insurance salesman from Anderson gives longevity advice at 92
Harold Bates, Sr. has been selling life insurance in Anderson, South Carolina, since the 1950s. Now, at 92, he reflects upon the lessons he's learned and the advice he would like to share.
The Post and Courier
297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection
SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Restaurant Week is underway
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's annual Greenville Restaurant Week has kicked off. Starting Thursday through Aug. 28, restaurant goers can sip, wine and dine their way through Greenville's food scene at lower prices. This will be the first restaurant week in years with no...
gsabizwire.com
AT&T Hosting a Hiring Event in Greenville
AT&T is growing in South Carolina and we’re hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, August 17th to help fill installation technician positions in the Greenville area. These are full-time positions that come with a competitive wage and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off and a $7,500 sign-on bonus. Positions include paid training and career growth potential.
gsabizwire.com
Kelly Gregory joins Riley Institute as Director for Public Education Partnerships and Projects
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Riley Institute at Furman University has appointed a new staff member who will focus on advancing evidence-based public education practices in South Carolina by cultivating statewide partnerships and drawing from the Institute’s original research and from research at the state and national levels. Kelly...
gsabizwire.com
UCW Logistics hires Graham Talley to fill Process Engineer position
greenvillejournal.com
Soteria opens new home for women out of prison near Wade Hampton Blvd.
Women getting out of prison will have a new place to call home thanks to Soteria’s reinstated women’s program that kicked off Aug. 11 with a ribbon cutting at the new home at 4 Woodland Lane, Greenville, just off Wade Hampton Boulevard. Soteria Community Development Corp., which owns...
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties, Aug. 15
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Glenn Batson, vice president of Spencer Hines Properties-Greenville, represented the Sanders Group LP as seller of a 30,150-square-foot multitenant industrial/flex...
WCNC
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
kiss951.com
Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina
No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Owner of Total Wine gives $10 million to Furman University targeting mental health
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate university on Tuesday announced a $10 million donation from the man who startedTotal Wine & More, and 85% of the money will be devoted to mental health, the school said. Officials at Furman University said $8.5 million of Congressman David Trone's donation will be...
GSP International Airport unveils expanded air freight terminal
Airport directors and local legislators cut the ribbon on an expansion to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport's air freight processing and distributing terminal Wednesday.
The Post and Courier
Greenville County Council rejects 3 dense housing projects along rural roads
Greenville County Council unanimously denied a trio of rezoning requests along busy rural roads as county leaders continue to engage in a tug of war against sprawl. Two of the requests rejected Aug. 16 covered the same property along Log Shoals Road in Simpsonville, while a third request included properties on either side of Griffin Mill Road in Piedmont.
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
