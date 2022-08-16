Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed
The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.
SkySports
The Hundred: Alex Hales inspires Trent Rockets to victory over Oval Invincibles
Trent Rockets made it four Hundred wins from five with a 25-run victory over Oval Invincibles, inspired by the work of Alex Hales in front of his home crowd at Trent Bridge. The Hundred: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles - scory summary. Trent Rockets: 181-4 from 100 balls - Hales...
SkySports
England face South Africa in first Test at Lord's LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the LV= Insurance First Test at Lord's. Watch live on Sky Sports The Hundred.
SkySports
ICC schedules only seven women's Tests up to April 2025 as first future tours programme is revealed
The International Cricket Council has unveiled details of the first women's future tours programme, featuring over 300 fixtures but just seven Test matches. The three-year cycle, which is already under way and runs until April 2025, represents a new frontier for the women's game, with greater definition and structure over the course of 135 one-day internationals and 159 T20Is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. United have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season in 101 years under new manager Erik ten Hag. With an opening weekend defeat to Brighton...
SkySports
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports
Joachim Andersen: Crystal Palace involves police over online death threats after Darwin Nunez red card in Liverpool draw
Joachim Andersen has spoken to the police after he was bombarded by death threats and a torrent of abuse online following Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Liverpool. The Eagles defender was headbutted by Darwin Nunez, who was red-carded by referee Paul Tierney and now faces a three-match ban for violent conduct.
SkySports
Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes' impact | How Eddie Howe has transformed team's style
Newcastle went from relegation contenders to one of the Premier League's leading sides over the second half of last season - but what was the catalyst of change?. Thirty-eight points from their final 19 games ranked third-best in the table, behind only Liverpool and Manchester City, and 27 more than they took from their opening 19 games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa
Ollie Pope’s attempts to get England out of trouble after they lost early wickets were dampened by a rain delay after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before the break having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61 with England 116 for six when the rain began to fall in London.Pope had to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke...
SkySports
South Africa: Kagiso Rabada to Dean Elgar - what's been behind tourists' Test resurgence?
England return to Test action on Wednesday, with Ben Stokes' side eager to replicate the exhilarating, attacking brand of cricket that brought them four-straight wins to start the summer. But what can we expect of their opponents?. South Africa are a much-changed side from the one that last toured England...
Cricket-India, Australia to clash in two five-test series in next four years
MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India and Australia will clash in five-test series twice during the next four-year calendar, which will feature more international matches across the game's three formats.
SkySports
West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns
West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in West Indies 2022
Follow live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SkySports
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips earns point for Potters
D'Margio Wright-Phillips struck an added-time equaliser for Stoke as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough. Former England centre-half Phil Jagielka's own goal - on his 40th birthday - looked set to hand Boro all three points. But with Chris Wilder's side ready to celebrate their first victory...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Norwich vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. Norwich finally got off the mark in midweek, although that seems a strange thing to say after only four games of the season! It was a big win for Dean Smith and his side, though, and it should lift some of the pressure.
SkySports
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman banned for eight matches for buttock incident
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500, after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of a Grade F charge of 'other contrary behaviour' in last Thursday's Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington. Australian Norman, who has also been fined £500,...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City all to win to nil at 16/1 - Jones Knows
Our tipster Jones Knows has four big prices to attack this weekend as he foresees easy wins for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. Although my strong fancy of Tottenham to win by one goal at Chelsea only officially fell short by one goal, it's safe to say I have overrated Tottenham this season based on their performance at Stamford Bridge. They were so fortunate to escape with a draw despite the expected goals data suggesting it was a close game. Chelsea, who were excellent, look set for the best of the rest tag this season - not Spurs. I'm on Antonio Conte's men to pick up a trophy but they'll need to play with greater personality and spark against the elite teams if they are to go all the way in a competition this season.
NBC Sports
Leicester vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Leicester host Southampton on Saturday as the Foxes and Saints aim to grab their first win of the new Premier League season. Brendan Rodgers’ side were thumped at Arsenal last time out and drew 2-2 at home against Brentford (after coughing up a 2-0 lead) on the opening day as their defense, sans Kasper Schmeichel, looks shaky.
SkySports
Premier League clubs could soon target rising US talent, says the sporting director for The United Soccer League
The man in charge of player development in US soccer says the huge untapped pool of talent in the country is now being recognised, and he expects to see many more American stars being snapped up to play in the Premier League and other big European leagues in the next few years.
Comments / 0